Biden and Harris Celebrate Roe v. Wade, Commit to Codifying Ruling

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized a woman’s right to obtain abortion, the Biden administration celebrated the ruling. President Biden and Vice President Harris committed to codifying Roe v. Wade while exclusively appointing jurists who will “respect foundational precedents,” including Roe. 

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe,” the president and vice president said in a release. “We are also committed to ensuring that we work to eliminate maternal and infant health disparities, increase access to contraception, and support families economically so that all parents can raise their families with dignity.  This commitment extends to our critical work on health outcomes around the world.”

The new administration vowed to “rededicate” themselves to “ensuring that all individuals have access to the health care they need.” 

Pro-life groups rebuked the new administration’s claim that Roe must be protected, and the assertion that abortion falls into the category of healthcare.

Separately, the president has not yet committed to protecting the Hyde Amendment, which protects taxpayers from funding abortions via federal dollars. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said only that Biden is a "devout Catholic" and would not reveal the president's stance, which has changed multiple times throughout his political career.

