Biden Makes History...With the Number of Executive Orders He Has Signed

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Apr 28, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Ahead of his first State of the Union address Wednesday night, President Joe Biden is also celebrating another milestone. He's used his pen to sign more executive orders than any other President since FDR during his first 100 days in office.

Some of Biden's executive orders include killing thousands of jobs by stopping the Keystone XL pipeline, mandating boys be allowed to play in girls sports, opening the U.S. up to visitors from failed and terrorism ridden states, ending construction on the border wall and much more.

Biden's first 100 days have been anything but "moderate" or the kind of bipartisan governance he promised the country during the 2020 presidential campaign. 

President Biden will use his speech tonight to advocate for trillions more in government spending for "free: social programs.

