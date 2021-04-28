Biden Makes History...With the Number of Executive Orders He Has Signed

Ahead of his first State of the Union address Wednesday night, President Joe Biden is also celebrating another milestone. He's used his pen to sign more executive orders than any other President since FDR during his first 100 days in office.

40 total executive orders, and 62 total executive actions (including executive orders, memoranda, and other actions) impacting life, family, and religious freedom. (As of 4/21/21)



View the list: https://t.co/LFAkixK6QU pic.twitter.com/DxHc28ntlV — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) April 28, 2021

I have heard this in various forms more times than I can count since the first spat of Executive Orders Me. Biden signed. pic.twitter.com/r4YLEikVP0 — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) April 26, 2021

Some of Biden's executive orders include killing thousands of jobs by stopping the Keystone XL pipeline, mandating boys be allowed to play in girls sports, opening the U.S. up to visitors from failed and terrorism ridden states, ending construction on the border wall and much more.

Biden's first 100 days have been anything but "moderate" or the kind of bipartisan governance he promised the country during the 2020 presidential campaign.

°?? Signaled willingness to end the filibuster



°?? Opened door to court-packing°



?? Signed job-killing executive orders °



?? Proposed massive tax increase — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) April 27, 2021

President Biden will use his speech tonight to advocate for trillions more in government spending for "free: social programs.