Exclusive: 'That Woman' Rep. McClain Condemns Democrats Refusing to Censure Maxine Waters as 'Not Who We Are'

On Monday, Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) spoke on the House floor against remarks over the weekend from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota to rally with people out in the streets, breaking curfew and encouraging others to do so. Rep. Waters was speaking about the police shooting of Daunte Wright and the trial of Derek Chauvin, days before he was found guilty. Hours after Rep. Waters' remarks, which Katie reported involved a police escort, Minnesota National Guardsmen were shot at.

Rep. McClain's remarks specifically highlighted the "double standards" of Democrats not condemning Rep. Waters' words. In speaking with Townhall on Wednesday, the congresswoman once more focused on such a point, adding that Democrats "chose to sweep it under the rug and pretend [Rep. Waters' remarks] didn't happen."

To add insult to injury, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday, when asked at a press conference if Rep. Waters should apologize, Pelosi not only called on Rep. McClain to be the one to apologize, but referred to her "that woman." Speaker Pelosi was presiding when she granted the congresswoman time to speak.

Rep. McClain told Townhall that the speaker has not reached out to apologize. "Why should I apologize, I have no idea," the congresswoman offered.

Fortunately, Rep. McClain has "absolutely" gotten press coverage over the matter. "I think quite frankly," she mentioned, "even the media knows this is a double standard and it's gone a little bit too far."

Much of our discussion involved how members of Congress must not insert themselves into the judicial branch of government.

Though Judge Peter Cahill ultimately denied the defense's request for a mistrial in the case of Chauvin, which was based on concerns the jury may have been influenced by Rep. Water's remarks, the judge offered that "Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned," Spencer reported on these and other remarks from the judge:

This goes back to what I’ve been saying from the beginning. I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function. I think if they want to give their opinions, they should do so in a respectful and in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution, to respect the co-equal branch of government.

Rep. McClain echoed those points. "We have three branches of government for a reason," she reminded, pointing out "I'm in the legislative brand" and that "it's not my job" to be involved in the judicial branch. She called for "let[ting the judiciary branch] do their job," emphasizing "we need to stick to our job" in order to "be useful."

When asked about efforts for Republicans in the House to hold Rep. Waters accountable, Rep. McClain shared that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is "very very disheartened again by the hypocrisy and double standards."

Not only did a resolution from Leader McCarthy to censure Rep. Waters fail in a 216-210 vote, the Democrats wouldn't even let the proposal be heard, according to Rep. McClain.

As Guy reported this morning, "Democratic Leadership Whipped Votes Hard to Protect Maxine Waters from Censure." Politico's reporting from Sarah Ferris and Melanie Zanona addressed the vote of "Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.), [who was] among several Democrats who considered voting to censure her colleague, said she was "deeply concerned about [Waters'] word choice" but ultimately did not think it compared to the conduct of some of her GOP colleagues in recent weeks."

Rep. McClain called it "shameful" that "not one member of the Democratic Party would even allow this proposal to get to the floor to even get talked about."

What the congresswoman really wished to emphasize is the effect on Congress. Specifically, "there's rules of the game, and the Democrats even made the rules of the game." Further, "for our House and our country we need to play by the same set of rules." The congresswoman offered baseball as an example where each team plays by the same rules. "Doesn't that make sense to happen for Congress," Rep. McClain asked.

Democrats may be in the majority, but Rep. McClain called on us to "remember both sides of the aisle are elected by the people" and "both sides of the aisle want their voices heard." The congresswoman was adamant that "that's what needs to happen." She shared that "that doesn't seem very Democratic to me," when it comes to "the fact that one side of the aisle is stifling the other side of the aisle." When Democrats take steps such as taking motion to recommit away, when they won't even take issues to the floor, that's "an entire side of that aisle that represents half of the country" and "they don't even get their voices heard." When that's going on, "that's not who we are, that's not America," Rep. McClain declared.

