Maxine Waters Requested Police Escort Before Screed Advocating for Violence, Documents Show

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 10:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

New documents obtained by Townhall show Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters requested an armed police escort to Minneapolis over the weekend, where she called for violent activists to "stay in the streets" during a protest against law enforcement. 

Waters flew from Dulles International Airport to Minnesota-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday, April 17, just days ahead of a verdict in the George Floyd, Officer Derek Chauvin trial. 

That night, Waters went to meet with protestors and demanded a guilty verdict for Chauvin "or else." 

"I know this, we've got to stay in the streets," Waters said to a group of activists. "We are looking for a guilty verdict." 

"If nothing does not happen then we have to not only stay in the streets but we have to fight for justice," she continued. "I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that is guilty, guilty, guilty and if we don't, we cannot go away."  

Republicans are condemning Waters' comments as incitement and calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act. 

