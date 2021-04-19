Maxine Waters Requested Police Escort Before Screed Advocating for Violence, Documents Show

New documents obtained by Townhall show Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters requested an armed police escort to Minneapolis over the weekend, where she called for violent activists to "stay in the streets" during a protest against law enforcement.

Waters flew from Dulles International Airport to Minnesota-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday, April 17, just days ahead of a verdict in the George Floyd, Officer Derek Chauvin trial.

That night, Waters went to meet with protestors and demanded a guilty verdict for Chauvin "or else."

"I know this, we've got to stay in the streets," Waters said to a group of activists. "We are looking for a guilty verdict."

"If nothing does not happen then we have to not only stay in the streets but we have to fight for justice," she continued. "I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that is guilty, guilty, guilty and if we don't, we cannot go away."

An arsonist throwing a match on a tinderbox of a nation.



Chauvin isn’t charged with 1st degree murder. I’m doubtful the state will meet burden for 2nd/3rd degree murder.



Waters sets impossible standard and calls for “confrontation” if it isn’t met.



pic.twitter.com/nl5wMlfNun — Will Cain (@willcain) April 18, 2021

Republicans are condemning Waters' comments as incitement and calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act.

Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021

Due to the continued dangerous and toxic incitement to violence by Maxine Waters, she should be immediately removed from Congress. Her rhetoric is poisonous. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) April 19, 2021