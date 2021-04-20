Mad Maxine Survives Censure Push...For Now

Look, when something is too good to be true. It usually is, but that doesn’t mean Republicans should stop in trying to bring some accountability to Rep. Maxine Waters and her insane remarks she made about the Derek Chauvin trial. The verdict is in. As of writing this post, it still has yet to be read from the court. Over the weekend, Waters went off the rails by mouthing off about the trial:

"I know this, we've got to stay in the streets," Waters said to a group of activists. "We are looking for a guilty verdict." "If nothing does not happen then we have to not only stay in the streets but we have to fight for justice," she continued. "I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that is guilty, guilty, guilty and if we don't, we cannot go away."

BREAKING: House Democrats have successfully tabled the motion to censure Rep. Maxine Waters over her comments in Minnesota. The final vote was along party lines 216-210 with 4 non votes. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) April 20, 2021

BIG sign Dems will successfully hold off this threat to censure Maxine Waters: Moderate Dem Jared Golden of Maine (who often breaks with his party) had voted with Democrats to table the censure resolution. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) April 20, 2021

A) House tables resolution to censure Waters over her remarks encouraging demonstrators to be “confrontational” regarding Chauvin verdict. The vote was 216-210. Party line vote — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

B) Keep in mind, this vote was one step removed from an actual up or down vote to censure Waters. Members are not recorded as being for or against censuring her. This is just on whether or not they want to kill the censure resolution offered by McCarthy. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

Hoyer says he will move to table or kill McCarthy's resolution to censure Waters. Says "I urge my colleagues to pick up the dictionary. "Confront is to face the facts." Hoyer says there mbrs on "on the GOP side of the aisle who we think are confrontational every day" — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

McCarthy: Speaker Pelosi, and every other House Democrat, had the opportunity to condemn the violent rhetoric of our colleague Representative Waters, a chairwoman and senior member of Congress, to protestors to 'get more confrontational.' Instead, they condoned it. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2021

Hours later two Minnesota National Guardsmen were targeted in a shooting. There were reports that Democrats were furious at Waters for going off the rails, with fears that her rhetoric will be trace back to Democrats if rioting occurred. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) introduced a motion to censure Maxine, but it was tabled on a party-line 216-210 vote.

“Keep in mind, this vote was one step removed from an actual up or down vote to censure Waters. Members are not recorded as being for or against censuring her. This is just on whether or not they want to kill the censure resolution offered by McCarthy,” wrote Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

They can bring this up again. Frankly, if the rules applied, Waters should be stripped of her gavel on the House Financial Services Committee, but that’s not going to happen. This is the Democratic Party. No rules and double standards galore.