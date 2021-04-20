Mad Maxine Survives Censure Push...For Now

Maxine Waters

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Look, when something is too good to be true. It usually is, but that doesn’t mean Republicans should stop in trying to bring some accountability to Rep. Maxine Waters and her insane remarks she made about the Derek Chauvin trial. The verdict is in. As of writing this post, it still has yet to be read from the court. Over the weekend, Waters went off the rails by mouthing off about the trial

"I know this, we've got to stay in the streets," Waters said to a group of activists. "We are looking for a guilty verdict." 

"If nothing does not happen then we have to not only stay in the streets but we have to fight for justice," she continued. "I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that is guilty, guilty, guilty and if we don't, we cannot go away."  

Hours later two Minnesota National Guardsmen were targeted in a shooting. There were reports that Democrats were furious at Waters for going off the rails, with fears that her rhetoric will be trace back to Democrats if rioting occurred. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) introduced a motion to censure Maxine, but it was tabled on a party-line 216-210 vote. 

“Keep in mind, this vote was one step removed from an actual up or down vote to censure Waters. Members are not recorded as being for or against censuring her. This is just on whether or not they want to kill the censure resolution offered by McCarthy,” wrote Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

They can bring this up again. Frankly, if the rules applied, Waters should be stripped of her gavel on the House Financial Services Committee, but that’s not going to happen. This is the Democratic Party. No rules and double standards galore. 

Most Popular