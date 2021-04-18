As Maxine Waters Calls for Riots in the Streets to Continue, Minnesota National Guardsmen Shot At

As Katie reported earlier today, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), a sitting member of Congress, took to the streets in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where she called on riots to continue. She did so in the dead of the night, knowingly breaking curfew and encouraging others to do the same. As Hannah Nightingale with the Post Millennial reported, sure enough, something came of that. A news release from the Minnesota National Guard alerted that the Minnesota National Guardsmen security team were fired upon at about 4:19am, local time. Fortunately, the injuries two guardsmen sustained were minor.

Hours after Maxine Waters told people to be more confrontational there was a drive-by shooting of the National Guard in Minneapolis — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2021

Trump: BANNED



O'Keefe: BANNED



Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who urged BLM confrontation before shots fired at National Guard: HERO! — Razor (@hale_razor) April 18, 2021

The statement in part read:

The shooting occurred on or about 4:19 a.m., as a light colored SUV fired several shots at an Operation Safety Net security team providing neighborhood security. No team members were seriously injured. Two National Guard members did sustain minor injuries from the incident. One Guardsman sustain an injury from shattered glass requiring additional care and was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained. The other Guardsman received only superficial injuries. No further information is available at this time. “I am relieved to know none of our Guardsmen were seriously injured,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General. “This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time.”

Last Sunday, 20-year old Daunte Wright was killed by a police officer when she accidentally fired her gun instead of her taser when he was resisting arrest. The area is also not far from where Derek Chauvin is on trial for the death of George Floyd. Cities around the country are having to prepare with a verdict expected in the coming days. Minneapolis schools have had to change their distance learning schedules in preparation as well.

"I know this, we've got to stay in the streets," Rep. Waters said as she took to the streets. "We are looking for a guilty verdict."

Should they not get the verdict they are looking for, Waters insisted people double down on their efforts. "If nothing does not happen then we have to not only stay in the streets but we have to fight for justice," the congresswoman said. "I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that is guilty, guilty, guilty and if we don't, we cannot go away."

Rep. Waters had also said that people have "got to stay on the street and get more active, more confrontational. They’ve got to know that we mean business."

An arsonist throwing a match on a tinderbox of a nation.



Chauvin isn’t charged with 1st degree murder. I’m doubtful the state will meet burden for 2nd/3rd degree murder.



Waters sets impossible standard and calls for “confrontation” if it isn’t met.



pic.twitter.com/nl5wMlfNun — Will Cain (@willcain) April 18, 2021

THIS Is A Govt Employee - A “supposed” representative of #WeThePeople calling For INSURRECTION -#MaxineWaters should be expelled & disciplined - she is purposefully inciting violence in the streets. The jury is NOT sequestered-doesn’t THIS hurt the trialpic.twitter.com/7sS1yJGOfA — ????Lady De’Plorable???? (@LadyRedWave) April 18, 2021

Will Maxine Waters be stripped of all her committee assignments?



?? — Paul A. Szypula, US Senate Candidate for NY in ‘22 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 18, 2021

Many have called for Rep. Maxine Waters to be held accountable.

Impeach and Remove Maxine Waters

https://t.co/5frkMYEicb — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 18, 2021

So when are we having an impeachment trial for Maxine Waters for starting an Insurrection in Brooklyn? — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 18, 2021

Democrat Privilege means Maxine Waters can continuously get away with inciting violence.



When will she be held accountable for encouraging Americans to burn their own cities to the ground? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 18, 2021

Crazy Maxine Waters is inciting violence and should be removed from office!



President Trump never incited violence but he was removed from everything



This woman is calling for riots and I want to know why is she allowed to do that ?



RT & USE #RemoveMaxineWaters pic.twitter.com/J3pBg5ZWdY — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 18, 2021

It is time to impeach #MaxineWaters — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) April 18, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday detailed her plan to do that.

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene will introduce resolution to remove Mad Maxine Waters from Congress. ?? — ????Maggie VandenBerghe???? (@FogCityMidge) April 18, 2021

.@RepMaxineWaters told BLM terrorists to "stay on the streets" and "get more confrontational."



BLM terrorists took her orders and took action.



She should be expelled from Congress. https://t.co/vJF9etntnk — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021

As a sitting United States Congresswoman @MaxineWaters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty. This is also an abuse of power.#ExpelMaxineWaters — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021

After traveling across state lines to incite riots, her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning.



Cont’d.. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021

Very soon I'll be introducing a resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence on innocent American people.



Rep Waters is a danger to our society. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021