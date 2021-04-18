Maxine Waters

As Maxine Waters Calls for Riots in the Streets to Continue, Minnesota National Guardsmen Shot At

Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 7:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Katie reported earlier today, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), a sitting member of Congress, took to the streets in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where she called on riots to continue. She did so in the dead of the night, knowingly breaking curfew and encouraging others to do the same. As Hannah Nightingale with the Post Millennial reported, sure enough, something came of that. A news release from the Minnesota National Guard alerted that the Minnesota National Guardsmen security team were fired upon at about 4:19am, local time. Fortunately, the injuries two guardsmen sustained were minor. 

The statement in part read:

The shooting occurred on or about 4:19 a.m., as a light colored SUV fired several shots at an Operation Safety Net security team providing neighborhood security. No team members were seriously injured. Two National Guard members did sustain minor injuries from the incident. One Guardsman sustain an injury from shattered glass requiring additional care and was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained. The other Guardsman received only superficial injuries. No further information is available at this time.

“I am relieved to know none of our Guardsmen were seriously injured,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General. “This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time.”

Last Sunday, 20-year old Daunte Wright was killed by a police officer when she accidentally fired her gun instead of her taser when he was resisting arrest. The area is also not far from where Derek Chauvin is on trial for the death of George Floyd. Cities around the country are having to prepare with a verdict expected in the coming days. Minneapolis schools have had to change their distance learning schedules in preparation as well. 

"I know this, we've got to stay in the streets," Rep. Waters said as she took to the streets. "We are looking for a guilty verdict." 

Should they not get the verdict they are looking for, Waters insisted people double down on their efforts. "If nothing does not happen then we have to not only stay in the streets but we have to fight for justice," the congresswoman said. "I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that is guilty, guilty, guilty and if we don't, we cannot go away."  

Rep. Waters had also said that people have "got to stay on the street and get more active, more confrontational. They’ve got to know that we mean business."

Many have called for Rep. Maxine Waters to be held accountable. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday detailed her plan to do that.

