Riots

Maxine Waters Calls For Riots to Continue: We Must Stay in the Streets

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 10:20 AM
Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters is calling on violent rioters to continue their efforts as the country braces for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. 

"I know this, we've got to stay in the streets," Waters said to a group of activists. "We are looking for a guilty verdict." 

"If nothing does not happen then we have to not only stay in the streets but we have to fight for justice," she continued. "I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that is guilty, guilty, guilty and if we don't, we cannot go away."  

This isn't the first time Waters has called for violence. In 2018 she urged activists to confront Trump Administration officials in public.  

Most Popular