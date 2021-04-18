Maxine Waters Calls For Riots to Continue: We Must Stay in the Streets

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters is calling on violent rioters to continue their efforts as the country braces for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

"I know this, we've got to stay in the streets," Waters said to a group of activists. "We are looking for a guilty verdict."

"If nothing does not happen then we have to not only stay in the streets but we have to fight for justice," she continued. "I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that is guilty, guilty, guilty and if we don't, we cannot go away."

An arsonist throwing a match on a tinderbox of a nation.



Chauvin isn’t charged with 1st degree murder. I’m doubtful the state will meet burden for 2nd/3rd degree murder.



Waters sets impossible standard and calls for “confrontation” if it isn’t met.



pic.twitter.com/nl5wMlfNun — Will Cain (@willcain) April 18, 2021

Democrats actively encouraging riots & violence.



They want to tear us apart.



“'We gotta stay on the street,' Waters was recorded saying, adding that protesters needed 'to get more confrontational' & they should ignore the curfew in place.” https://t.co/PWW7YNDbKR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2021

This isn't the first time Waters has called for violence. In 2018 she urged activists to confront Trump Administration officials in public.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere," she said.