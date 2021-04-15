Chelsea Clinton Wants Tucker Carlson Banned from Facebook

If they can ban Donald Trump from social media, who was then the sitting president, they can ban anyone. Not even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was entirely "comfortable" with such a move. If the powers that be listen to Chelsea Clinton, Tucker Carlson could be banned from Facebook.

Please remove from the internet any content that displeases or otherwise causes any discomfort for Chelsea Clinton. https://t.co/rHJDqPWrbB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

In December, @facebook banned claims about #covid19 vaccines “that have been debunked by public health experts.” And yet ??. Especially troubling given Republican men are currently most likely to say they’re not interested in being vaccinated. https://t.co/NHWwn8vQ31 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 14, 2021

I stand with Chelsea Clinton on calling Facebook to ban Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/HTolnEtvHO — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) April 15, 2021

Carlson asked during a Tuesday night segment "why do people who take [the coronavirus vaccine]--by the way, why do people who have been previously infected, who show high levels of antibodies--have to live under the restrictions that the vaccines were supposed to eliminate."

He went on to question the effectiveness of the vaccine, asking "if vaccines work, why are vaccinated people still banned from living normal lives? So maybe it doesn’t work, and they’re simply not telling you that. Well, you hate to think that, especially if you’ve gotten two shots, but what’s the other potential explanation? We can’t think of one."

Nathan Place with The Independent reported that "Carlson has already faced intense criticism for his remarks, which public health experts say undermine confidence in the vaccines."

Notably, that "intense criticism" has come from Dr. Anthony Fauci. Matt recently addressed Fauci's response in his reporting.

Place also reported that at one point, the video was the top post on Facebook.

the #1 post on @Facebook about vaccines today is Tucker Carlson suggesting they don't work.



(data via @crowdtangle) pic.twitter.com/HcQfOIXxem — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) April 14, 2021

Clinton was also trending on Twitter because she said during her appearance on "The View" on Wednesday that she wants photographs of the former president receiving his vaccine.

.@ChelseaClinton tells @TheView “it’s never too late” for former Pres. Trump to publicly show his support for COVID-19 vaccines: “I still wish they would release photographs of President Trump and Mrs. Trump being vaccinated because I think it’s the right thing to do." pic.twitter.com/6jfc4FHRwN — The View (@TheView) April 15, 2021

Another Fox News host chimed in on such a demand. CNN's Brian Stelter ripped into Fox News hosts for not posting selfies of them getting their vaccines, and Greg Gutfeld during Monday's episode of "Gutfeld!" was just as vocal and direct, if not more so, in his rebuttal.