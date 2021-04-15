Tucker Carlson: If COVID Vaccines Work, Then Why are Our Experts and Leaders Acting Like It Doesn’t

Always cruising for a fight, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson hit back at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused the host of peddling vaccine conspiracy theories on CNN yesterday. It stems from Carlson’s lengthy commentary about the vaccines, whether they’re safe, and whether they’re effective. Do I agree with Carlson’s commentary about the J&J vaccine and its safety concerns? Not really, but that’s about it. I disagree with it. I’m not calling for him to be banned or anything. I also get that this commentary was actually what millions of Americans are thinking right now as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was paused over concerns about blood clots. It’s only six cases. There have been nearly 7 million doses administered. It’s safe. All three vaccines are effective. You’re more likely to form clots by taking birth control pills or smoking than if you had this vaccine injected into your body. The panic caused isn’t Tucker’s fault. It’s the medical experts thinking we need to hit the brakes and create more vaccine hesitancy over the data point that 1 in 1 million might have an adverse reaction.

But where Carlson did hit on is what everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, sees on a daily basis from the COVID czars. If these vaccines are effective, then why aren’t we acting like it? Hence, his lengthy commentary and response to Fauci hitting at him for supposedly being a detriment to public health.

Mr. Fauci has zero grasp of the damage he’s caused for months. The endless flip-flopping and pervasive attachment to trying to have it both ways on protocols have led to confusion and contradiction on an epic scale. It’s to the point where he should be kept off-camera, though you know he loves it. All Fauci has done over the past months is undermine public health and safety by giving us half-assed medical assessments. He’s also doled out science fiction that Ray Bradbury would probably have liked.





If you’re vaccinated, you should be able to return to normal life. The doom and gloom predictions Fauci and his crew have peddled have not come true. Is Texas a graveyard? No—and they reopened and trashed their mask mandate over a month ago. Yes, there are going to be variants. That doesn’t matter, especially since the much-feared UK variant is showing itself to not be more lethal or carry more severe symptoms. Variants are just a natural part of this; stop telling people to be scared half to death. There’s a reason why there are different flu vaccines every year. The worst is that they couch the variant fear with compliance with their protocols which have not worked. Keeping people locked up inside breeds COVID spread.

Carlson responded specifically to Fauci’s claim that Carlson was peddling a crazy conspiracy theory about the vaccines (via The Hill):

Tucker Carlson responds to Fauci: "If this stuff works, why can't you live like it works? Why are you wearing a mask? Why can’t you eat in a restaurant? And if it doesn’t prevent you from catching the coronavirus, why are we taking it in the first place? Both can't be true." ?? pic.twitter.com/aRpmKizjPM — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 15, 2021

During his Wednesday episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host played a clip from a CNN interview with Fauci earlier that day in which the nation’s top infectious diseases expert argued that Carlson was advancing a “typical crazy conspiracy theory.” Fauci specifically criticized Carlson questioning guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that recommends that vaccinated people continue to wear masks and conform to social distancing guidelines. “If the vaccine is effective, there is no reason for people who have received the vaccine to wear masks or avoid physical contact,” Carlson had said on Tuesday. “So maybe it doesn’t work, and they’re simply not telling you that." Fauci said Wednesday that Carlson’s remarks “were counter to what we’re trying to accomplish to protect the safety and the health of the American public.” […] “Wait a second. Who is doubting that vaccines work?” Carlson began. “For the record, we never for a minute doubted it.” "We assumed they had detailed studies showing that it does work. We still think that," Carlson added. "The only reason we are asking the question is because the people in charge are acting like it doesn't work." “You see the president of the United States wearing a mask outside, you see the vice president doing the same thing,” he continued. “You see the guy in charge of coronavirus response ... telling us that, again, after you’ve had the vaccine, you must remain under the restrictions.” “So we’re asking a question that is rooted in science, which is why?” Carlson continued. “If this stuff works, why can’t you live like it works? What are you really telling us here?”

President Biden visited Arlington Cemetery yesterday, alone—and he was wearing a mask. Why? He’s vaccinated, outside, and he’s alone. It’s theater. That is where there’s a consensus forming concerning vaccination and mask-wearing.