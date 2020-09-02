Biden to Visit Kenosha After Criticizing President Trump's Trip

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign announced on Wednesday that the newly-minted Democratic nominee for president will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, after all. On Tuesday, Biden’s campaign said that he would decline to visit Kenosha in the near future, as to not disturb the “peaceful nature” of the riots.

President Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday after sending the National Guard and federal law enforcement agents in to control the violence. The president saw first-hand the devastation caused by the violent riots, met with law enforcement officials and announced millions in federal aid for small businesses and public safety. Following the visit, Biden said that President Trump had “failed to meet the moment,” despite the president’s commitment to rebuilding Kenosha, and his zero-tolerance for violent protests.

After President Trump demonstrated leadership for the people of Kenosha, who have experienced the devastation first-hand, Biden is now reversing course and plans to visit Kenosha on Thursday:

Inbox: "On Thursday, September 3, Jill and Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin. Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face. " — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 2, 2020

1) decides against visiting Kenosha https://t.co/6LtiP41C7r



2) criticizes POTUS visit to Kenosha https://t.co/uaff7uq3gk



3) visits Kenosha: https://t.co/VpdDreOEeY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 2, 2020

Just in: Joe and Jill Biden are going to Kenosha tomorrow to hold a “community meeting” to “bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.” — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 2, 2020

Though Biden now plans to visit Kenosha, the former vice president has refused to condemn the far-left rioters behind the devastation, thus far. Instead, Biden chooses to blame President Trump for the violence, while it was his own campaign aides and running mate who donated to the bail fund that let violent rioters back on the streets.