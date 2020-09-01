President Trump Visits Kenosha in the Wake of 'Anti-Police and Anti-American' Riots as Dems Ignore Devastation

President Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday as the city sees devastating damage as a result of civil unrest led by violent, left-wing activists. The president toured properties burdened by violent riots and looting, and vowed to assist the businesses' rebuilding efforts with millions of dollars in financial support for law enforcement, small businesses and public safety.

Trump in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/MyK07qPnX5 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 1, 2020

Trump just announced some financial support for Kenosha and Wisconsin.



$1 million for Kenosha law enforcement

$4 million for Kenosha small businesses to rebuild

$42 million for public safety statewide in Wisconsin#KenoshaProtests — Stephanie Liebergen (@NewsLiebs) September 1, 2020

POTUS announces Trump administration will commit $1 million dollars to support Kenosha police, $4 million to help rebuild small businesses, and $13 million for Wisconsin resources, including prosecutors to pursue criminals and counselors to help victims — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) September 1, 2020

President Trump tours the destruction caused by Black Lives Matter rioters in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/UBMX06rt4x — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2020

The president and Attorney General Bill Barr also participated in a roundtable with local law enforcement officials to discuss community safety.

President Trump: "Kenosha's been ravaged by anti-police and anti-American riots." pic.twitter.com/KslepDJlZN — The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump on violent riots in Kenosha, #Wisconsin: “These are not acts of peaceful protests, but really domestic terror." pic.twitter.com/9No15jEPDY — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 1, 2020

AG Bill Barr speaks in Kenosha: "We do not allow judgments to be reached because of mob violence." pic.twitter.com/ccsZ7AW6l8 — The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2020

President Trump’s visit defied the wishes of Democrat leaders, who refuse to acknowledge the severity of the violence or condemn the left-wing groups behind the devastation. The National Guard has been deployed at the president’s command, and over 200 federal agents from the FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshals Service are on the ground to help local law enforcement. The Trump administration’s “Operation Legend” sent over 1,000 federal law enforcement officials to a handful of cities plagued by violence and crime.

By contrast, Joe Biden has yet to schedule a visit to Kenosha, and instead blamed President Trump for the violent riots. The former vice president’s campaign said that Biden hopes to not disturb the “peaceful nature” of the riots in Kenosha.