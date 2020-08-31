Joe Biden

Biden Gaslights Voters on Violent Protests After His Aides Donated to Bail Fund for Rioters

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Gaslights Voters on Violent Protests After His Aides Donated to Bail Fund for Rioters

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Ahead of his campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, former Vice President Joe Biden insinuated that the violent riots taking over American cities would not come to an end under President Trump’s administration. 

The Democratic nominee ignores the inconvenient truth, that the cities seeing unrest are dominated by Democratic leadership. Even so, President Trump continually offers federal aid and the use of law enforcement officers to put an end to violence in cities, but is dismissed by Democratic officials. 

Biden also leaves out that his campaign played a role in letting violent rioters out of jail. A handful of his staffers donated to a bail-fund for rioters, and Kamala Harris, his newly-minted running mate, encouraged supporters to contribute to the fund:

Biden and his campaign allies took months to softly condemn the violence perpetuated by left-wing activists, that is taking over cities, as polling shows Americans favor law and order over violent riots disguised as “peaceful protests.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trumpmentum? New Polls Forecast a Lot of Liberal Tears in November
Matt Vespa
'He Can't Stop the Violence': Biden Faults Trump for Riots in Cities Run by Democrats
Reagan McCarthy
McEnany Shreds Media and Democrats for Attempted Gaslighting on Riots, Violence
Katie Pavlich
'Everyone Likes Trump Here': Battleground Pennsylvanians Not Into Biden's Plan For America
Ellie Bufkin
Trump Campaign Makes New Demands from Presidential Debate Commission After Pelosi Controversy
Cortney O'Brien

LATEST: General Flynn Suffers Major Setback in Case Dismissal
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular