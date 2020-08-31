Biden Gaslights Voters on Violent Protests After His Aides Donated to Bail Fund for Rioters

Ahead of his campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, former Vice President Joe Biden insinuated that the violent riots taking over American cities would not come to an end under President Trump’s administration.

Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020

The Democratic nominee ignores the inconvenient truth, that the cities seeing unrest are dominated by Democratic leadership. Even so, President Trump continually offers federal aid and the use of law enforcement officers to put an end to violence in cities, but is dismissed by Democratic officials.

Biden also leaves out that his campaign played a role in letting violent rioters out of jail. A handful of his staffers donated to a bail-fund for rioters, and Kamala Harris, his newly-minted running mate, encouraged supporters to contribute to the fund:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

There will be less violence if Joe Biden's campaign stops bailing violent rioters out of jail. https://t.co/RGVhKCW5Ms — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 31, 2020

"The violence perpetrated by my base will continue as long as a Republican sits in the White House."



So did we have it coming when we left the White House Thursday night?



Do we deserve to be accosted because of our political views? https://t.co/s8XXZJIu9J — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 31, 2020

Your campaign staff donated to a fund that bailed out accused violent criminals who weren't even connected to the riots. https://t.co/qPf6vtzDvD — Tim Murtaugh - Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 31, 2020

This is an extortion threat and it’s disgusting. Might as well have said: “Vote for me or I can’t stop my supporters from burning your city down.” https://t.co/TDuskQs8E4 — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) August 31, 2020

Biden and his campaign allies took months to softly condemn the violence perpetuated by left-wing activists, that is taking over cities, as polling shows Americans favor law and order over violent riots disguised as “peaceful protests.”