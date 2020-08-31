Joe Biden

'He Can't Stop the Violence': Biden Faults Trump for Riots in Cities Run by Democrats

Aug 31, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to address the growing violence in multiple cities. Biden finally condemned the violent riots, without calling Antifa out by name, after months of silence. Once again, Biden declined to take questions from reporters.

Biden told the crowd of supporters in Southwestern Pennsylvania that his incumbent opponent cannot quell the violence, despite the president’s harsh condemnation of violent rioting and looting, and multiple offers to send federal resources to cities dealing with unrest.

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it,” Biden said.

The presidential hopeful went on to challenge the narrative that he is not harsh enough on the violence framed by Democrats as “peaceful protests.” 

It took Biden months to even begin to condemn the brutal behavior displayed by left-wing activists, especially in Portland, Kenosha, Chicago and Minneapolis. The former vice president gets it wrong; each city seeing unrest is run by Democrats who are unwilling to acknowledge the problem, and refuse to accept aid from federal law enforcement. Instead of faulting Democratic governors and mayors who cannot get a handle on the violent riots, Biden chooses to blame President Trump, who has taken a firm stance against violent rioting from day one.

