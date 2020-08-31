'He Can't Stop the Violence': Biden Faults Trump for Riots in Cities Run by Democrats

Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to address the growing violence in multiple cities. Biden finally condemned the violent riots, without calling Antifa out by name, after months of silence. Once again, Biden declined to take questions from reporters.

The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable.



I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same. https://t.co/JRuI7ya2Wv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 30, 2020

Biden told the crowd of supporters in Southwestern Pennsylvania that his incumbent opponent cannot quell the violence, despite the president’s harsh condemnation of violent rioting and looting, and multiple offers to send federal resources to cities dealing with unrest.

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it,” Biden said.

The presidential hopeful went on to challenge the narrative that he is not harsh enough on the violence framed by Democrats as “peaceful protests.”

Joe Biden gives a speech on law and order from Pittsburgh: "Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America ... safe from four more years of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/XG3qgjfqEz — Axios (@axios) August 31, 2020

It took Biden months to even begin to condemn the brutal behavior displayed by left-wing activists, especially in Portland, Kenosha, Chicago and Minneapolis. The former vice president gets it wrong; each city seeing unrest is run by Democrats who are unwilling to acknowledge the problem, and refuse to accept aid from federal law enforcement. Instead of faulting Democratic governors and mayors who cannot get a handle on the violent riots, Biden chooses to blame President Trump, who has taken a firm stance against violent rioting from day one.