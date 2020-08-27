RNC
VIP

Republican Women Make the Case for President Trump's Re-Election at the RNC

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy

National headlines nearly always portray President Trump as anti-woman, but the third night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) challenged that narrative. Numerous women who work for, or are allied with, President Trump, spoke on the president’s behalf and argued for his commitment to elevating women and putting the American people first.

A handful of Republican women gave fierce pitches for the president’s re-election, including Kellyanne Conway, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sens. Joni Ernst and Marsha Blackburn.

Each of the accomplished GOP women gave an individual perspective about President Trump’s history of elevating women during his first term in the White House, in addition to working to better the lives of all Americans:

Each testimony was powerful and undermined the unoriginal narrative perpetuated by the mainstream media that women automatically support Democrats.

