Elise Stefanik Gives Fierce Pitch for President Trump's Re-Election During Her RNC Address

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the youngest Republican woman ever elected to Congress, spoke to the third night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Stefanik gave a heartwarming tribute to the American dream, as she knows it:

“Since our nation's founding, generation after generation of everyday Americans served and sacrificed to preserve and strengthen the American Dream. The vision of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – and the idea that if you work hard and dream big, you can achieve anything you imagine,” she said. “I believe in the American Dream because I've lived it. Like millions of Americans, I grew up in a small business family where I learned the values of hard work and determination.”

The New York Republican and rising star in the GOP is a fierce ally for President Trump on Capitol Hill. She pitched the convention’s viewership on President Trump’s commitment to defending that same American dream, and fighting for everyday Americans, previewing what is at stake in November:

“Since his first day in office, President Trump has fought tirelessly to deliver results for all Americans, despite the Democrats' baseless and illegal impeachment sham and the media's endless obsession with it...We know what’s at stake in this historic election. Americans from all walks of life are unified in support of our President. It's why more Republican women than ever are running for office this year. We understand that this election is a choice between the Far-Left Democratic Socialist agenda versus protecting and preserving the American Dream.”

Stefanik went on to attack Joe Biden and his “far-left” agenda:

“Joe Biden wants to keep them locked up in the basement and crush them with $4 trillion in new taxes. Now we face a critical choice: Joe Biden's Far-Left Socialist policies that will weaken America or President Trump who will stand up for the American people and the Constitution. I believe in the wisdom and spirit of the American people to elect the only candidate who is capable of protecting the American Dream, President Trump.”

Stefanik is the single most instrumental lawmaker leading the fight to elect more Republican women to Congress. After the 2018 midterms, she identified a deficit within the GOP: women. Since launching Elevate-PAC (E-PAC), exclusively aimed at giving Republican women resources to win Congressional races, Stefanik's advocacy has afforded numerous GOP women a well-deserved seat at the legislative table.

President Trump called Stefanik a "Republican star."