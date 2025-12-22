President Trump to Make 'Major Announcement' Today With War Secretary Hegseth, Navy Secretary Phelan

Later today, President Trump — along with Secretary of War Pete Hegseith and Navy Secretary John Phelan — will be making a major announcement, according to reports.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump will be making a “major announcement” with War Secretary Hegseth and Navy Secretary Phelan TOMORROW (Monday) at 4:30pm ET



👀



What are we thinking it is this time? pic.twitter.com/tOqPYAgdRB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 22, 2025

The announcement will come from Mar-a-Lago, where the President is spending the holidays, and follows the seizure of a second and third oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

Here's more from The Independent:

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday afternoon. The event has been set for 4:30 p.m. ET, but no further details have yet been revealed about what the president intends to say. However, the development comes after the Coast Guard seized a second sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela over the weekend and announced it was “pursuing” a third.

After the capture of the second tanker, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted a statement to social media that said, "The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund narco-terrorism in the region. We will find you, and we will stop you."

The Independent also cites an unnamed U.S. official who said, "The United States Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark-fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela's illegal sanctions evasion. It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order."

As Townhall reported yesterday, it appeared the U.S. had already boarded that third tanker.

https://t.co/B62y7unun9 If I had to guess, it would not be about invading Venezuela. But it would be about enforcing the blockade and trying to strangle Venezuela economically. The nice thing about a blockade is no boots on the ground, no collateral damage, and few casualties, if… — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) December 22, 2025

The last time President Trump addressed the nation, the Left speculated he would be announcing a war with Venezuela. That speech, instead, touted many of his first-year wins and announced a Warrior Dividend payment to members of the U.S. military.

If Phelan's going to be there, it could be announcing a push to ramp up ship building (to counter China); or, a naval interdiction of Venezuela; or, an announcement about how they're naming the next carrier after Trump. https://t.co/x3WPe12J8V — Raven King (@RexCorvinus) December 22, 2025

Advertisement

They're all possibilities.

Before speculation runs wild. let’s hear the announcement first, then judge the impact. Context matters. — WorldbestBiz (@ozuemevans5) December 22, 2025

Townhall will cover the announcement this afternoon.

Considering it's the week of Christmas I don't think he'll be saying we're going to attack anyone. Probably going to go over the bombing of ISIS in Syria. https://t.co/NcnlFoI3oG — Shannon (@ShanniLilbit70) December 22, 2025

The administration did vow to retaliate after two American soldiers and a civilian translator were killed in Syria.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.