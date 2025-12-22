VIP
This Is Vengeance
President Trump to Make 'Major Announcement' Today With War Secretary Hegseth, Navy Secretary Phelan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 22, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Later today, President Trump — along with Secretary of War Pete Hegseith and Navy Secretary John Phelan — will be making a major announcement, according to reports.

The announcement will come from Mar-a-Lago, where the President is spending the holidays, and follows the seizure of a second and third oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. 

Here's more from The Independent:

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday afternoon.

The event has been set for 4:30 p.m. ET, but no further details have yet been revealed about what the president intends to say.

However, the development comes after the Coast Guard seized a second sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela over the weekend and announced it was “pursuing” a third.

After the capture of the second tanker, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted a statement to social media that said, "The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund narco-terrorism in the region. We will find you, and we will stop you."

The Independent also cites an unnamed U.S. official who said, "The United States Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark-fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela's illegal sanctions evasion. It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order."

As Townhall reported yesterday, it appeared the U.S. had already boarded that third tanker.

The last time President Trump addressed the nation, the Left speculated he would be announcing a war with Venezuela. That speech, instead, touted many of his first-year wins and announced a Warrior Dividend payment to members of the U.S. military.

They're all possibilities.

Townhall will cover the announcement this afternoon.

The administration did vow to retaliate after two American soldiers and a civilian translator were killed in Syria.

