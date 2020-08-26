SD Gov Kristi Noem Offers Why Trump Deserves a Second Term With Four Simple Words

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem kicked off night three of the Republican National Convention, which is centered on honoring our nation’s heroes, especially in law enforcement. And what a night to highlight those heroes, as Kenosha, Wisconsin has devolved into a war zone, along with the rest of the Left Coast. This chaos has engulfed the nation for weeks, and focus groups are starting to become concerned.

Noem started out with a run-of-the-mill rundown of our founding principles and history, noting that such ideals are under attack.

“Remember, America’s battle for independence and fight for self-governance was something that had never been done before. Men of great intellect and wisdom like James Madison, the Father of our Constitution, hoped our constitutional republic would last for ages, mitigate the problems that would naturally arise from political factions, and prevent tyranny,” she said.

“We must fight to protect these foundational rights from government interference and indifference,” Noem added.

The right to bear arms is one of those foundational rights under attack, and its purpose is being displayed daily with these riots.

“From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs,” said Noem. “The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can’t, good, hard-working Americans, are left to fend for themselves.”

Noem added that the GOP is a party that is bound to the ideals of individual rights and self-government, which were just as necessary now as they were back in 1860.

“Our party respects individuals based on who they are. We don’t divide people based on their beliefs or their roots. We don’t shun people who think for themselves,” she said.

Making the case for President Trump’s re-election, Noem said that the president “places the American people, American liberty, American security, and the American Constitution before all else.”

“He's fighting for you,” she said in closing.

Yeah, those are the four words that sum up his re-election effort. Period. The best is yet to come, folks.