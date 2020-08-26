Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump's Record on 'Elevating Women'

On the heels of announcing her decision to step down as senior adviser to President Trump at the end of the month, Kellyanne Conway appeared at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday to speak about women’s empowerment and the character of the man who entrusted her to lead his presidential campaign to victory in 2016.

“One hundred years ago, courageous warriors helped women secure the right to vote. This has been a century worth celebrating, but also a reminder that our democracy is young and fragile. A woman in a leadership role still can seem novel,” she said.

This hasn’t been the case when it comes to Trump, however.

“For decades, he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government,” she continued. “He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men. President Trump helped me shatter a barrier in the world of politics by empowering me to manage his campaign to its successful conclusion. With the help of millions of Americans, our team defied the critics, questionable polls and conventional wisdom — and we won.”

She spoke of everyday heroes in this country—from teacher’s who put in the extra mile for students amid virtual learning to the single mom working two jobs to support her children. No matter what work Americans are doing doing or challenges they’re facing, they have a “champion in President Trump,” she said.

Conway relayed the president’s great interest in working to combat the drug crisis, knowing the true toll of addiction will never be known.

“Rather than look the other way, President Trump stared directly at this drug “crisis next door" and, through landmark, bipartisan legislation has helped secure historic investments in surveillance, interdiction, education, prevention, treatment and recovery,” she said. “We have a long way to go, but the political inertia that cost lives and the silence and stigma that prevents people in need from coming forward is melting away.”

This is the type of person Trump is, she concluded, and the president the country needs right now.

“He picks the toughest fights and tackles the most complex problems. He has stood by me, and he will stand up for you,” Conway said.