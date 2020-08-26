RNC

Kayleigh McEnany Shows Us a Different, Much More Candid Side in Her RNC Address

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany addressed the third night of the Republican National Convention’s (RNC) programming. Outside of her capacity as spokeswoman for the Trump administration, McEnany shared a heartwarming story.

McEnany told viewers a deeply personal part of her life: her decision to undergo a preventative mastectomy after testing positive for a breast cancer mutation. A completely preemptive operation, she lowered her chances of being diagnosed with breast cancer to almost zero. McEnany revealed that during her recovery, President Trump called her personally, wondering how she was doing. Her story beautifully highlights President Trump’s commitment to protecting Americans with preexisting conditions, despite media narratives that say otherwise.

“Here was the leader of the free world caring about my circumstance. At the time, I had only met President Trump on a few occasions, but now, I know him well. I can tell you that this President loves the American people, stands by Americans with preexisting conditions.” McEnany said. “The same way President Trump has supported me, he supports you.”

 McEnany closed with a heartfelt pitch to voters in support of President Trump’s re-election:

“Choosing to have a preventative mastectomy was the hardest decision I ever had to make. But supporting President Trump, who will protect my daughter & our children’s future, was the easiest.”

