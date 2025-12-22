Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Oh, You Know the Libs Melted Down Over That Line JD Vance Delivered at AmFest

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 22, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest is over. The event was stacked with speakers, some of whom you already know, though bittersweet as it’s the first one held without Charlie Kirk, TPUSA founder, who was assassinated on September 10. But his work and his legacy live on. Erika Kirk is carrying the mantle now, determined to elect JD Vance president in 2028 should he run.  

The vice president addressed the crowd on the final day of its festivities yesterday, delivering lines that you know would induce a stroke among liberal Americans—this one especially: In the United States of America, you don't have to apologize for being white anymore." 

He also said we’re going to whip the Democrats and described that party perfectly, along with other remarks that likely drove the libs mad: 

Oh, you know the racist, white nationalist, and neo-Nazi talking points are being cooked up in liberal media kitchens about this speech as we speak.  

Everything the Left hates is Nazism, which is why they’re so unserious. 

Full remarks here:


