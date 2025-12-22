Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Scott Jennings Delivered Another Line That Shut Down the Dems on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 22, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Oh, they were not happy. Bakari Seller and former Biden White House communications director Kate Bedingfield were not pleased that guest host for CNN’s State of the Union, Kasie Hunt, would bring up the 2024 Democratic Party autopsy, which Chairman Ken Martin is keeping hidden, adding fears that it could cause further friction and division among his base. That’s not a good enough reason, man. Hunt said that such a move would reinforce voter distrust of Democrats.

Sellers was aghast, whereas Bedingfield seemed equally annoyed, though the former tried to pitch the ‘GOP controls everything’ talking point, which is irrelevant. We’re talking about you people, folks. And Scott Jennings feasted on the chaos: “You guys [Democrats] are down to friends, family, illegal,s and health insurance executives, that’s who you got right now.”

The Democratic Party's approval stands at a miserable 18 percent. The autopsy results should be released.

Jennings also wasn’t going to allow the ‘Trump is suffering from cognitive decline’ line slide either:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY LIBERAL MEDIA SCOTT JENNINGS BAKARI SELLERS

