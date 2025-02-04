The Media Had a Total Meltdown Over Trump Overhauling USAID
Scott Bessent's Would-Be Assassin Identifies As a 'Transgender Woman'

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  February 04, 2025 6:15 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The Massachusetts man who was arrested last week for allegedly plotting to assassinate Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent identifies as a "transgender woman," according to federal court filings.

Bessent's alleged would-be assassin, 24-year-old Ryan Michael English, a biological male, goes by the trans alter-ego "Riley Jane," attorneys revealed Wednesday.

In a motion requesting English's release, the suspect's court-appointed public defenders refer to their client as "Ms. English" and note that he is "a transgender woman, who has faced ridicule, discrimination, abuse, and scorn from family and friends because of her identity."

"Her parents essentially disowned her, indicating Ms. English could only live with them if she terminated her transition," reads the 13-page plea for English's release from pre-trial detention. "Ms. English also suffered the tragic loss of her fiancé to suicide on November 5, 2025. Since President Trump's inauguration, Ms. English has been faced with a country and society who does not believe she should be recognized for who she is. She is forced to fear for her safety and ability to continue living as she is."

The defense further insisted that English is "not a violent person" nor "a danger to anyone in the community."

"While the allegations demonstrate someone who has used poor judgment in effectuating a protest, there is no indication that she poses a danger," English's defense counsel claimed.

Federal prosecutors acknowledged English's made-up female moniker in a responding memorandum and used the suspect's preferred "she/her" pronouns throughout it.

Charging documents allege that English "took significant steps to kill multiple members of the new presidential administration." On January 27, English traveled to the U.S. Capitol allegedly intending to kill "Nazi" Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth, take out the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, "and/or" burn down The Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank behind Project 2025. "These actions were specifically to 'depose' these political offices and send a message," according to the arrest affidavit.

"I was gonna hurt big players," English allegedly admitted under interrogation. "I really had such faith—that I was expecting to bump into someone who I would recognize and go for it. I was thinking: Trump's in LA right now for the fires, maybe I'll catch him on the way back, ram my car into him, and just drive my knife into him and then just die in the process.”

However, per probable cause statements, en route, English stopped at a library in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and learned that Bessent was confirmed as secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department that day, thereby changing his mind on whom to target.

At first, English allegedly planned to wrap bottles of vodka in alcohol-soaked rags and hurl them at Bessent's feet. But he also thought that in the event he could get close enough to Bessent, he would stab him to death with a knife, English allegedly admitted. According to authorities, English surmised that he would have to kill, at least, three U.S. Capitol Police officers to get to Bessent.

However, upon arriving, English apparently gave up on his alleged assassination plot. After approaching a U.S. Capitol Police officer near the south entrance, English stated, "I'd like to turn myself in," and disclosed that he had weapons on him, including makeshift Molotov cocktails (constructed out of two 50 ml bottles of vodka covered in a cloth that was drenched in hand sanitizer), a lighter, and a folding knife. Law enforcement also allegedly found additional bomb-making material in English's car as well as larger bottles of vodka, which he left behind because it "looked dumb in my jacket" so he opted to carry the smaller ones.

In police custody, English told investigators what brought him to the nation's capital. "[P]retty much the words on my arms say everything," English explained. The phrase "NO FUTURE, NO CHOICE" was handwritten on English's forearm. English also claimed he had a congenital heart defect and only four months to live. Due to his terminal condition, English indicated he "wanted to do something before I go" and was prepared to commit suicide by cop.

English reportedly believed he was on "a mission" like Luigi Mangione, who is charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which English said "shook up everything."

"I felt like I had to do this. I felt like I was on a mission [...] Maybe I told myself to have faith and just see where this goes and I had been thinking about for this for a while because of Luigi Mangione," mused English, per police. "I have seen the response to that and that situation."

Authorities also found writing scrawled on the back of a receipt in English's pockets, which reads [Emphasis added]:

"Judith dear god I am so sorry. You must understand I can feel myself dying slowly b/c of my heart. This is terrible but I cant do nothing while nazis kill my sisters. I love you. This is awful. Im so sorry. I love u. Please stay alive and heal. you can. you are strong enough. F*ck them for pushing us so far. you dont deserve this. Im so sorry for lying and plotting and lying. Please survive [7 hand-drawn hearts]."

As for how he would burn down The Heritage Foundation's headquarters, English allegedly brainstormed ways to enter the building, such as under the guise of an internship interview.

"If all else fails, I was going to slit my wrists on the White House steps," English said, per the prosecution.

English is facing federal charges of (1) carrying a firearm, dangerous weapon, explosive, or incendiary device on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and (2) unlawful receipt, possession, and/or transfer of a firearm.

According to proceeding minutes for a status hearing held on Thursday, English conceded to detention. A preliminary hearing is set for April 1 before Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh.

