Tipsheet

UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot in NYC

Leah Barkoukis
December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest private health insurer in the U.S., was murdered in New York City on Wednesday morning in what law enforcement believe was a targeted attack. 

Thompson was fatally shot in the chest a little after 6:45 a.m. at the New York Hilton Midtown. He was in the city for the company’s annual investor conference. 

Mr. Thompson had arrived early to prepare, according to the people familiar with the investigation. The gunman apparently knew which door Mr. Thompson was going to enter and shot him several times from mere feet away, then fled. [...]

Just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, yellow caution tape closed off the section of West 54th Street just outside the hotel entrance. Inside, the morning continued as usual, with guests ordering coffee and arriving with luggage.

The only sign of trouble was a small group of police officers huddled in front of a check-in sign for the conference.

Mr. Thompson was promoted to chief executive of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, heading one unit of the larger UnitedHealth Group. He lives in Minnesota. (The New York Times)

Police are still looking for the suspect. 


 

 

