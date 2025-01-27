VIP
Everything Is Glorious
Justice Department Launches 'Special Project' to Investigate J6 Prosecutors
Donald Trump's Plan to 'Clean Out' Gaza Meets With Resistance
BIDDING WAR: Will One of These Men Be the Buyer of TikTok?
Question of Illegal Aliens Having Second Amendment Rights Goes to Appeals Court
VIP
Bernie Moreno: Colombians Stand with Trump While They Reject Petro’s Leadership
Pete Hegseth Hints at 'Iron Dome for America' to Defend Against Growing Threats
House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer Probes Sanctuary City Mayors
Tom Homan Reacts to Selena Gomez's Crying Fit About Mass Deportations
States Have a Fresh Start to Protect Students
Cotton Defends Trump’s Firing of IGs
VIP
Let's Take a Look at These Potential Democratic Contenders for 2028
VIP
This Hollywood Actress Posted Herself Having a Meltdown About Mass Deportations. Then This...
Sickening: Over 100 NYC Educators Accused of Having Sexual Relationships, Communications W...
Tipsheet

Senate Easily Confirms Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 27, 2025 6:05 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

There’s not going to be a lot of drama with this confirmation vote. Scott Bessent, who President Donald Trump nominated to be the next treasury secretary. His hearing wasn’t bombastic or overly confrontational. Sure, there were the usual ‘the Trump administration’ doesn’t know working people, which is laughably wrong. It’s the Democrats who don’t have any working people among their ranks. But Mr. Bessent did well in the policy-heavy hearing, which paved the way for a speedy confirmation. The Senate Finance Committee advanced his nomination to the Senate floor on a 16-11 vote

Advertisement

The Senate voted 67-23 to break the filibuster, paving the way for this afternoon’s vote. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) signaled he was going to vote for Mr. Bessent. Unlike Hegseth’s vote for secretary of defense, Bessent breezed by on a 68-29 vote.

Recommended

Trump’s Shock and Awe Campaign Is Our Conservative Dream Come True Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

While a soft-spoken man, he’s not shied from speaking his mind, as he did when Bishop Mariann Budde hijacked the inaugural prayer service last week. He’s also called out Bank of America for their role in the alleged de-banking controversy. 

Advertisement

He needs to get America’s finances in order after four years of rudderless nonsense under Joe Biden.

Congratulations, Mr. Secretary. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump’s Shock and Awe Campaign Is Our Conservative Dream Come True Kurt Schlichter
This Hollywood Actress Posted Herself Having a Meltdown About Mass Deportations. Then This Happened. Madeline Leesman
This Is Exactly How I Want These DOJ Prosecutors to Feel After Trump's Pardons Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Reacts to Selena Gomez's Crying Fit About Mass Deportations Madeline Leesman
Justice Department Launches 'Special Project' to Investigate J6 Prosecutors Jeff Charles
Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This ABC News Host Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump’s Shock and Awe Campaign Is Our Conservative Dream Come True Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement