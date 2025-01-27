Senate Easily Confirms Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary

There’s not going to be a lot of drama with this confirmation vote. Scott Bessent, who President Donald Trump nominated to be the next treasury secretary. His hearing wasn’t bombastic or overly confrontational. Sure, there were the usual ‘the Trump administration’ doesn’t know working people, which is laughably wrong. It’s the Democrats who don’t have any working people among their ranks. But Mr. Bessent did well in the policy-heavy hearing, which paved the way for a speedy confirmation. The Senate Finance Committee advanced his nomination to the Senate floor on a 16-11 vote.

Advertisement

Senate done for the day. Will vote to confirm Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary at 5:30 pm et Monday — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 25, 2025

Senate advanced Scott Bessent to be Treasury Secretary 67-23.



15 Democrats voted Yes—Blunt Rochester, Booker, Cantwell, Coons, Fetterman, Gallego, Gillibrand, Hassan, Hickenlooper, Kaine, Kelly, Ossoff, Shaheen, Slotkin, and Warner.



Moran (R-KS), Durbin, King, Klobuchar,… pic.twitter.com/Y2vyNDf8Nz — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) January 25, 2025

Senate breaks filibuster on nomination of Scott Bessent to become Treasury Secretary, 67-23. Confirmation vote likely Monday — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 25, 2025

The Senate voted 67-23 to break the filibuster, paving the way for this afternoon’s vote. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) signaled he was going to vote for Mr. Bessent. Unlike Hegseth’s vote for secretary of defense, Bessent breezed by on a 68-29 vote.

NOW VOTING: Confirmation of Executive Calendar #5 Scott Bessent to be Secretary of @USTreasury. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) January 27, 2025

Confirmed, 68-29: Confirmation of Executive Calendar #5 Scott Bessent to be Secretary of @USTreasury. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) January 27, 2025

Democrat Chris Coons will vote to confirm Trump's Treasury nominee Scott Bessent.



"I am particularly encouraged by his commitment to continue U.S. investment in international financial institutions, which are essential tools for advancing global prosperity." — Ryan Schmelz (@RyanSchmelzFOX) January 27, 2025

While a soft-spoken man, he’s not shied from speaking his mind, as he did when Bishop Mariann Budde hijacked the inaugural prayer service last week. He’s also called out Bank of America for their role in the alleged de-banking controversy.

I’d follow Scott Bessent into war.🫡



“If illegal immigration is good for GDP, just build a road from Tierra del Fuego to the Rio Grande and let everyone in. We could double GDP… but per capita GDP per AMERICAN would drop substantially. It’s about Americans’ standard of living.” pic.twitter.com/M1x9Z03Uwn — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 22, 2025

Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent is rightfully incensed about woke bishop Budde’s disrespect towards President Trump and his family.

Branding her a selfish elitist, he demanded an apology in this exclusive letter to the @nypost pic.twitter.com/DEKt7968a4 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 22, 2025

Advertisement

This is total BS from ⁦@BankofAmerica⁩



I know dozens of people who lost their bank accounts due to their association with Trump



This is a lie, and the new Trump administration should do an investigation into this. We have the receipts pic.twitter.com/KpI84y6OTs — Scott Bessent (@Scott_Bessent) January 25, 2025

He needs to get America’s finances in order after four years of rudderless nonsense under Joe Biden.

Congratulations, Mr. Secretary.