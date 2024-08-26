Will America be a Communist Country?
One Abhorrent Moment From the DNC Snuck Under the Radar — Until Now

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  August 26, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

From curbside abortions to gender-neutral prayer rooms, so much insane stuff unfolded at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. One of these abhorrent moments apparently snuck under the radar — until now.

It turns out that a top Kamala Harris surrogate bashed the Bill of Rights as "that little piece of paper" and urged Democrats to "reimagine democracy" on Day 1 of the DNC.

Kelley Robinson, president of the far-left Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and a prominent supporter of Kamala Harris, made the appalling comments during a daytime session addressing "how defeating Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda rests on the engagement of the LGBTQ+ community."

"We can't just worry about protecting democracy. In this moment, we've got to reimagine it with people that look and love like us at the center," Robinson, appearing on the panel dubbed "DNC's LGBTQ+ Kickoff," exhorted.

"And I think for us right now is about reimaging freedom and this American story in a way that is more revolutionary than what our founders actually put down on that little piece of paper, but instead is the type of democracy that is by and for all of the people in this country. That's the opportunity that we have," she said.

By "reimagining democracy," she means instituting a communist takeover, X users said, the same way anti-police activists seeking to "reimagine policing" want to dismantle law enforcement altogether.

On the DNC stage, Robinson gushed with excitement over the prospect of electing Harris as president.

"The story of America is the story of progress towards freedom. In just a few generations, my family went from being enslaved in Mississippi to the first free black family in Muscatine, Iowa, to now preparing to elect President Kamala Harris," she said. "Progress is happening, my friends!"

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, they are champions for LGBTQ+ freedom, ya'll!" Robinson exclaimed.

Robinson is the first black, queer woman to be the head of the HRC, the largest LGBTQ lobbying organization in the United States. Under Robinson's leadership, HRC declared a "National State of Emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans" in response to the rise of so-called "anti-LGBTQ+ legislation," such as state laws protecting women's private spaces from biological men.

Robinson, formerly the executive director of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, made Time Magazine's Time100: The Most Influential People of 2024.

