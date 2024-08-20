JD Vance Has a Theory About Why the DNC is in Chicago
Is Trump About to Land a Mega Endorsement?
Save America From Kamala's Communism
Whoa: Unemployment Has Been ‘Revised’ and the Numbers Are Not Good
Watch Trump Shut Down a Reporter Who Hurled This Absurd Question at Him...
These Dem Women Don't Know the Lyrics to Our National Anthem
Maine Shows Just What's Wrong With Ranked-Choice Voting
Hillary Clinton Spoke at the DNC. It Went Just As You’d Expect.
Seven School Districts in This State Promote Transgender Ideology
What the Dems Got Egregiously Wrong About Trump's Economic Record
Beshear Makes 'Vile' Remark Calling for Member of Vance's Family to Get Raped
Harris Surrogate: We Expect the 'News' Media to Do Our Explaining for Us,...
Another Huge Tim Walz Lie Just Got Exposed
Dems at the DNC Whine About Abortion Access, but Here's the Catch
Tipsheet

The DNC's Bizarre Segregation Continues With Prayer Rooms

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 20, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If you thought that the DNC segregating their caucuses by race and other criteria for this week was weird enough, that was just one part of the bizarre virtue signaling seen on display. Amy Curtis at our sister site of Twitchy is covering how the prayer rooms are also segregated by sex, and there's even an option for a "gender neutral prayer room."

Advertisement

The Daily Wire's Brent Scher, who on Monday mornming posted official signs from the DNC of where attendees segregated by race and/or their sexual orientation could go and at what time, shared footage on Monday night as well.

Each curtained off "prayer room" contains a table, chairs, a container of Clorox wipes, and prayer rugs, with the latter likely meant for Muslims. As Curtis pointed out in her piece, "given Islam's view of the trans issue, it's a little insulting to have a 'gender neutral' prayer room specifically decked out for Islamic prayer, no?"

The concept of "Gender Neutral" spaces has been all over at the DNC, as there was also a bizarre situation involving "Gender Neutral" bathrooms, with the "Women's Restroom" also being a single-toilet bathroom. 

The Washington Times' Susan Ferrechio explained the predicament in several posts shared to her X account.

Recommended

Watch Trump Shut Down a Reporter Who Hurled This Absurd Question at Him in Michigan Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This is hardly the only bizarre way in which Democrats have treated prayer this week. Cardinal Blase Cupich, of the Archdiocese of Chicago, gave an invocation on Monday night at the DNC. He did so without mentioning the name of Jesus, though, and with his cross hidden. 

Such a prayer was given as the Democrats' best friend, Planned Parenthood, provides free vasectomies as well as emergency contraception and abortion-inducing drugs nearby. Those services sold out ahead of the DNC's official proceedings.

Tags: DNC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Trump Shut Down a Reporter Who Hurled This Absurd Question at Him in Michigan Matt Vespa
Whoa: Unemployment Has Been ‘Revised’ and the Numbers Are Not Good Katie Pavlich
Another Huge Tim Walz Lie Just Got Exposed Madeline Leesman
Is Trump About to Land a Mega Endorsement? Katie Pavlich
'Who Wants to Tell Him?': Why One Line From Union Boss's DNC Speech Stands Out Leah Barkoukis
JD Vance Has a Theory About Why the DNC is in Chicago Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Trump Shut Down a Reporter Who Hurled This Absurd Question at Him in Michigan Matt Vespa
Advertisement