Joy Reid: There Are Too Many White Christians in Iowa!

On the evening of the first-in-the-nation caucuses, MSNBC's race-obsessed Joy Reid, a black woman who oft-complains about "cultural appropriation" yet dyes her hair blonde, was triggered that white Christians make up a majority of Iowa's electorate.

"I feel like the important sort of data point [...] is that these are white Christians," she said. "This is a state that is overrepresented by white Christians that are going to participate in these caucuses, especially tonight [...] This is a hyper evangelical, white state."

According to the left-wing Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI)'s demographics data, which Reid cited, as of 2022, white Christians account for about 6 in 10 of Iowa's residents (61%). The number is largely unchanged from 2020 when 63% of Iowans identified as white and Christian. Nationally, white Christians comprise approximately 42% of the U.S. population, Reid griped.

"What do they get out of supporting Donald Trump? Because he keeps losing. He keeps delivering losses and losses and losses," Reid asked PRRI's president and founder Robert "Robbie" Jones, who has authored anti-white, anti-Christian books titled White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity and The End of White Christian America.

"They see themselves as the rightful inheritors of this country, and Trump has promised to give it back to them," Jones told Reid.

"All the things that we think about [...] none of that matters when you believe that God has given you this country," Reid remarked, commenting on what Jones asserted. "That it is yours, and that everyone who is not a white, conservative Christian is a fraudulent American—is a less real American. Then, you don't care about electability. You care about what God has given you."

Reid's racist rant continued throughout the night.

In a separate segment, as the results were pouring in for former President Donald Trump, the MSNBC personality reportedly claimed that white evangelical Christians believe "they own this country" and that "brown people" are "illegitimate Americans."

"It is religion," Reid said. "And I think what we have to actually confront—and this is what the Democrats are going to face—is this is now what white evangelicalism is. It is Christian nationalism. That's the name of it, right?" Reid prompted her MSNBC co-hosts.

Then, Reid regurgitated earlier rhetoric from her racist ramblings with Jones, alleging that "white evangelical Christians of a certain mindset" think "that they own this country—that immigrants, that brown people, that Hindus like Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife are illegitimate Americans. They are less legitimate Americans than they [white evangelical Christians] are..."

"What they're saying is, 'We own this country, and everyone will bow down to us,'" Reid stated.

As Nikki Haley fell to third place, Reid said that the Sikh-American won't win the GOP nomination because she's "a brown lady."

"It's the elephant in the room. She's still a brown lady that's gotta try to win in a party that is deeply anti-immigrant and accepts the notion that you can say '[illegal] immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country,'" Reid ranted on an MSNBC panel, adding that she thinks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's "only argument" for remaining in the 2024 presidential race is "he's a white guy."

Previously, Reid accused Republicans of wanting a "white Christian autocracy" to rule without the election process: "I understand that they prefer autocracy. They want a White Christian autocracy in the United States. They believe that White Christians are sort of beleaguered and deserve to rule the United States without elections. Got it. But, this is really, at this point, open."