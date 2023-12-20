Kamala Harris Claims Trump’s Rhetoric Is ‘Similar’ to Adolf Hitler

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris said in an on-air interview that former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric is “similar” to Adolf Hitler’s.

In an interview with MSNBC, host Lawrence O’Donnell asked Harris her thoughts on Trump’s recent remarks at a rally. At a rally in New Hampshire, Trump stated that illegal immigrants were “poisoning the blood” in the United States.

"They're poisoning the blood of our country. That's what they've done," Trump said of the illegal immigrants. "They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries that we think about. But all over the world, they're coming into our country — from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."

In response, Harris said that “it is language that I think people have rightly found similar to the language of Hitler.”

“I was raised knowing that there will be some people who will use their voice in a way that is meant to dehumanize,” Harris said. “It is language that is meant to divide us. It is language that I think people have rightly found similar to the language of Hitler. And, I think it’s just critically important that we remind each other, including our children, that the true measure in the strength of a leader is based not on who they beat down, but who they lift up,” she explained.

Harris added that it’s “perverse” that strength “looks like a bully.”

Some members of Congress have come out in support of Trump’s statements.

“I’m mad he wasn’t tougher than that, because have you seen what’s happening at the border?” the Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville said, according to The Hill.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R ) emphasized that Trump’s remarks about illegal immigrants were “objectively and obviously true to anybody who looks at the statistics about fentanyl overdoses.”

