Trump Wins the Iowa Caucuses

The first Republican primary contest is over, and former President Donald Trump won. It took less than an hour for the former president to declare victory in Iowa. CNN, Fox News, and CBS News don’t need to wait all night to see who won this contest. The doors closed at 7 PM CST, and it took precisely 32-33 minutes for the preliminary figures to show that Iowa was Trump country.

Advertisement

CBS News projects that former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 Iowa GOP caucuses. https://t.co/PpCkcgImO1 pic.twitter.com/6h4gYSw8Pm — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2024

BREAKING: CBS News projects that Donald Trump wins the Iowa GOP caucuses pic.twitter.com/3W3WpDYa0z — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 16, 2024

BREAKING: The Fox News Decision Desk has called the Iowa caucuses for Trump pic.twitter.com/eCBdwZ7Q9w — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 16, 2024

Fox News calls Iowa for Trump at 8:33ET. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 16, 2024

Wow, Fox News has already called Iowa for Trump. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 16, 2024

Again, this was expected. The former president held a commanding lead going into this contest, which never dissipated. All eyes now focus on Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley concerning who can clinch the number two spot, but let’s not act like this is a competitive primary. It’s not. Donald Trump is going to be the 2024 Republican nominee.

BREAKING NEWS: Trump to win Iowa caucuses, Fox News Decision Desk projectshttps://t.co/PShXD0v4Ge — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 16, 2024

PER FOX DECISION DESK:



Based on first results and Fox News Voter Analysis, the Fox News Decision Desk can now project that former President Donald Trump will win the Iowa caucuses.



Haley and DeSantis are fighting for second. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 16, 2024

DDHQ Race Update (est. 1% in): IA President Republican Caucus



Donald J. Trump (R): 528

(56.59%)

Ron DeSantis (R): 171

(18.33%)

Nikki Haley (R): 159

(17.04%)

Vivek Ramaswamy (R): 66

(7.07%)



Follow more results here:https://t.co/8sug2Xq9ic — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 16, 2024

***

UPDATE: And now The Associated Press and Decision Desk call it for Trump:

Former President Donald Trump has won Iowa’s leadoff presidential caucuses. His rivals are jostling for second place, hoping for a bump heading into New Hampshire. https://t.co/GRMTqFBjfe pic.twitter.com/PlHaBpGPUL — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2024

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald Trump wins the Iowa Republican Caucuses.#DecisionMade: 8:46pm ET



Follow more results here: https://t.co/FeAlhRkfNC pic.twitter.com/GS93x1ObSx — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 16, 2024

Advertisement

UPDATE II: Trump has released the following statement:

Well, that was fast. Thank you Iowa. Now let’s end this nonsense and go after the insanity that is today’s Democrat party. Enough is enough! It’s time to put America first for a change. pic.twitter.com/nmzDFo7oqV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 16, 2024





The people of Iowa sent a clear message tonight: Donald Trump will be the next Republican nominee for President. It's now time to make him the next President of the United States.











