Here’s What Nikki Haley Said After Trump’s Iowa Win

On Monday, former President Donald Trump defeated his Republican opponents in the Iowa caucuses. After being neck-and-neck as the numbers came in, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished second with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in third.

As Matt noted, It took less than an hour for the former president to declare victory in Iowa as the race was called by multiple outlets.

In a speech at a Des Moines caucus location on Monday evening, Haley called on GOP voters to elect a “new generational leader,” adding that “you don’t defeat Democrat chaos with Republican chaos” (via USA Today):

"I trust all of you. Iowans do their homework. They know their issues," Haley said. "But more than that, you’re patriotic, God-fearing, hardworking Americans and this is your chance to show the power of your voice. And this is your chance to lead the way to get our country back on track."

In a speech, Haley claimed that Monday night's results narrowed down the 2024 Republican primary to a "two-person race," though she came in third. Trump garnered more than 50 percent of votes.

NIKKI HALEY: "Tonight, Iowa made this Republican primary a two person race!" pic.twitter.com/bA97gUFp5b — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2024

Nikki Haley: "As we head to New Hampshire, I have one more thing to say: Underestimate me, because that's always fun." pic.twitter.com/Sln2PthfKC — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 16, 2024

Nikki Haley just congratulated Trump, her opponent, on his win.



Interesting.



She has made clear that she is not running for second but still is clearly a strong contender for Vice President.



Politics is a game of addition & Nikki adds a different voting bloc to Trump’s base — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 16, 2024





A Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll shared on Saturday found that Haley overtook DeSantis in support. But, J. Ann Selzer, who conducted the poll, indicated to the Register that Haley’s support was based on “shaky ground” (via the Des Moines Register):

The Iowa Poll shows 48% of likely Republican caucusgoers pick Trump as their first choice for president — a slight dip from the 51% who said the same in December. Haley, who has shown more upward momentum since the start of the caucus cycle than any other candidate, now sits in second place at 20%. It is her best showing in the Iowa Poll, and an increase of 4 percentage points since December. DeSantis has fallen 3 percentage points to slip to third place at 16%.

The poll by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom found that 43 percent of Haley supporters said they’d vote for President Joe Biden if Trump became the nominee, which Townhall covered.

“Haley is consolidating the anti-Trump vote,” Selzer told NBC. “She does well with the people who define themselves as anti-Trump.”