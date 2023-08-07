Harshest Jan. 6 Punisher Had a Meme-Worthy Defense of the BLM Riots

Obama-appointed Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, known as the "toughest punisher" of January 6 defendants and who is now handling former President Donald Trump's J6 case, vehemently defended the violent Black Lives Matter riots that ravaged America in 2020.

Flashback to the Oct. 4, 2021 sentencing hearing for one of the dozens of J6ers Chutkan sentenced—of which, all 38 Capitol rioters she handed prison stretches—where the Obama appointee personified CNN's infamous "FIERY, BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS" chyron in a courtroom defense of the George Floyd-era BLM uprisings. Lest we forget when racial justice militants, seeking so-called "reparations" over the death of the fentanyl-using career criminal, vandalized and looted locally-owned businesses, set fire to ma-and-pa storefronts, and hurled Molotov cocktails at police during a summer-long reign of terror.

Parroting the mainstream media's trademarked talking-point on the destructive BLM riots that decimated communities across the country, Chutkan claimed that most of the Prada-pilfering George Floyd avengers used peaceful means, rather than force, to bring about sociopolitical change "for civil rights." That's when she lifted the "mostly peaceful" lingo directly from CNN's on-air graphic that the left-wing network unironically broadcasted over a scene of arson at the Jacob Blake riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Specifically, Chutkan "flatly disagree[d]" that the Jan. 6 defendants are "somehow being treated unfairly," in terms of prosecutorial treatment, insisting that any comparison between the U.S. Capitol breach and the BLM riots is "a false equivalency," because "to compare the actions of people protesting, mostly peacefully, for civil rights" to those of "a violent mob seeking to overthrow the lawfully elected government [...] ignores a very real danger that the Jan. 6 riots pose to the foundation of our democracy."

A court stenographer entered the judge's meme-worthy moment into the official record | Source: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia transcript

"People gathered all over the country last year to protest the violent murder by the police of an unarmed man. Some of those protesters became violent," the Obama-picked federal jurist admitted at the proceeding before sentencing Matthew C. Mazzocco – who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building, a misdemeanor – to 45 days behind bars, though the prosecution only sought three months of home confinement because Mazzocco didn't steal, destroy anything, or hurt anyone.

Chutkan argued that the J6er deserved incarceration for participating in the riot, even though he warned others not to take or break property: "That was no mere protest. And, even though Mr. Mazzocco was not fighting with the officers, even though he was telling people not to steal stuff, he was inside and his presence was part of the mob. A mob isn't a mob without the numbers. The people who were committing those violent acts did so because they had the safety of numbers, one of whom was Mr. Mazzocco."

Nevertheless, for Chutkan, the Jamaica-born judge believes a majority of the 2020 BLM mob—the part that wasn't firebombing police stations nightly—was non-violent, as she continues to toss Facebook-posting MAGA meemaws, who took selfies inside the Capitol building and spent about 10 to 12 minutes inside, in federal prison, even when prosecutors recommended no jail time.

Going beyond the government's recommendations, Chutkan has notoriously imposed some of the most severe punishments in Capitol riot-related cases compared to the softer penalties ordered by her colleagues serving on Washington's federal trial court.

In October 2021, Chutkan sentenced 52-year-old hairdresser Dona Sue Bissey to two weeks in jail when prosecutors had suggested probation, citing the Jan. 6 defendant's early acceptance of responsibility and cooperation with law enforcement. Bissey's defense attorney said that his client, a self-described "God-fearing, country-loving, law-abiding, hardworking patriot" who is "not and [has] never...been a violent individual," found comfort during the government-mandated coronavirus lockdowns in a "steady diet of cable news and Facebook-scrolling" to distract herself from financial worries. Meanwhile, Bissey's friend, 49-year-old Anna Morgan-Lloyd, avoided the slammer after pleading guilty to the same crime (illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol), but she received a sentence of three-years probation from a different judge. Neither had a criminal record.

In October 2022, 50-year-old Christine Priola, formerly an occupational therapist at a Cleveland public school district, begged for mercy in a 10-page letter sent to Chutkan, pleading for leniency, which she did not grant—instead sentencing her to 15 months in federal prison. According to court documents, Priola was carrying a large "The Children Cry Out For Justice" sign and was on the U.S. Senate floor for approximately 10 minutes. Priola resigned from her position soon after, signaling a desire to switch careers to focus on exposing human trafficking and pedophilia, not wanting to take a COVID-19 vaccine to be able to return to school grounds, and opposing paying union dues that she claimed "fund people and groups that support the killing of unborn children."

ARRESTED: Christine Priola, a school therapist who stormed the Capitol & got to @VP’s chair. She quit her job the day after the riot saying: I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking & pedophilia, including in our govt & children’s services agencies pic.twitter.com/kYTsETVVWX — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021

Last week, Chutkan was tapped to preside over Special Counsel Jack Smith's federal "election interference" case against thrice-indicted 2024 GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. But, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) campaign-finance records, Chutkan poured thousands of dollars into Barack Obama's presidential campaign coffers, as Townhall reported.

The nine-time Obama donor overseeing Trump's third prosecution donated a total of $4,300 in campaign cash to the former Democrat president, the FEC filings reveal. Chutkan—appointed by Obama to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2014—made a majority of the donations to Obama's presidential campaign committee ahead of the 2008 election, when then-Sen. Joe Biden was bidding for the vice presidency on the Obama-Biden ticket, and in the lead-up to the 2012 presidential race, Chutkan boosted Obama's victory fund for the general election that year. But, Chutkan's Biden connections don't end there.

Obama-picked Judge Tanya Chutkan made a majority of the donations to Obama's campaign committee ahead of the 2008 election, Then, in the lead-up to the 2012 presidential race, she sent $2,000 to the Obama Victory Fund, which went toward boosting Obama's re-election. pic.twitter.com/rk7MykVIUr — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) August 2, 2023

At the time of the campaign contributions, prior to the presidential appointment, Chutkan was an attorney for Boies, Schiller, & Flexner LLP, where Biden's son Hunter once worked as legal counsel, a "no-show" job that reportedly earned the First Son $216,000-a-year. Emails from Hunter's "laptop from hell" show that the Biden-linked law firm, which has been accused of behind-the-scenes influence peddling, allegedly dodged divulging lobbying disclosures of its work with Ukrainian energy giant Burisma.

Over the weekend, in a Truth Social post, Trump called for Chutkan's recusal and a venue change outside of Washington, D.C.

Early on Monday morning, Trump reiterated that Chutkan "MUST BE RECUSED!"

