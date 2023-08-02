More Emails Means Things Are Looking Even Worse for the Bidens

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said the quiet part out loud: Hunter broke the law. He did toss in a swipe at Donald Trump. However, his remarks probably were not well-received by Biden White House staffers, who are desperately trying to keep the president from becoming engulfed in Hunter Biden’s legal entanglements. It might be too late, especially with the last emails between the president’s son and his former associate, Devon Archer.

Archer gave closed-door testimony Monday, saying that Joe Biden often chimed in while Hunter was globetrotting, selling US government access in exchange for cash. However, it was always about other matters, like the weather. These calls occurred at least 20 times. The latest goalpost to be moved on that front is Joe Biden’s awareness of what his son was doing. We’ve gone from ‘Joe didn’t know to Hey, we’ve known about this since forever’ in the media. That’s another tale for later. It's also a little-known fact that the Justice Department engaged in what arguably could be seen as witness intimidation before his Monday testimony.

But back to Hunter, the emails between him and Archer, when the Burisma board seat deal at $50,000/month was settled, showed the president’s son worried about Foreign Agents Registration Act violations. And with Archer detailing how Hunter was selling the Biden “brand” vis-à-vis government access. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chair of the House Oversight Committee, said these revelations could rope Biden into a FARA violation (via Daily Caller):

Hunter Biden warned business associate Devon Archer about potential violations under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) right before Ukrainian energy firm Burisma put the two men on its board, according to emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop archive. Hunter Biden emailed Archer in April 2014 about the value the two would provide Burisma and how they could protect themselves from FARA and other potential legal issues, the archive shows. “To that end they need to know in no uncertain terms that we will not and cannot intervene directly with domestic policy makers, and that we need to abide by FARA and any other US laws in the strictest sense across the board,” Hunter warned Archer, according to the laptop archive. “The contract should begin now- not after the upcoming visit of my guy,” he continued. “That should include a retainer in the range of 25k p/m w/ additional fees where appropriate for more in depth work to go to BSF for our protection. Complete separate from our respective deals re board participation.” “Buy a cell phone from a 7/11 or CVS tmrw and ill do the same,” Hunter added in his email to Archer. […] Archer told the committee about how Hunter Biden added value to “the brand” of Burisma and “called D.C.” in December 2015 to get Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired. He also said Joe Biden spoke to Hunter “more than 20 times about their business deals” through phone calls and in-person appearances.

The rest of the post goes into further detail about the intricacies of Hunter’s scheming, but it’s clear the man knew what he was doing was shady, if not illegal. So, I don’t want to hear any more about how this is just about a father loving his drug-addicted son; Democrats thought that spin would work.

The Bidens got a $10 million bribe from Burisma. The cash obtained through this deal and others were funneled through shell companies, with six banks filing over 170 suspicious activity reports about the family’s financial transactions. This story isn’t some fever dream, liberals. Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses, and we’re only lucky that Hunter forgot to pick up that laptop for unveiling the whole roadmap.