New Study Shows Hundreds of BLM 'Protests' Turned Violent

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 08, 2020 12:00 PM
For months Democrats and their allies in the media have claimed Black Lives Matter protests in cities across the country have been "mostly peaceful." Recently, CNN ran a chyron that stated "fiery but mostly peaceful" as a building in Kenosha, Wisconsin burned to the ground. 

But contrary to the narrative and according to a new study from Princeton University, over the past four months hundreds of "protests" have turned into violent, destructive riots.

A better look at the map from the study. 

Meanwhile, over the weekend in Pittsburgh BLM agitators accosted the black owner of a McDonalds and then vandalized his establishment. 

The Democrat National Committee, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris have fully embraced the movement.

