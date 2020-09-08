New Study Shows Hundreds of BLM 'Protests' Turned Violent

For months Democrats and their allies in the media have claimed Black Lives Matter protests in cities across the country have been "mostly peaceful." Recently, CNN ran a chyron that stated "fiery but mostly peaceful" as a building in Kenosha, Wisconsin burned to the ground.

“Fiery but mostly peaceful”



Who did it better? CNN’s Omar Jimenez or MSNBC’s Ali Velshi?pic.twitter.com/97EY8miH4G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2020

But contrary to the narrative and according to a new study from Princeton University, over the past four months hundreds of "protests" have turned into violent, destructive riots.

Princeton University group studies 3 months of Black Lives Matter protests. Intent is to show they are 'overwhelmingly peaceful.' But report reveals nearly 570 violent demonstrations--riots--in nearly 220 locations spread all across country. https://t.co/it60GBbTZT pic.twitter.com/Ph8iECyHIf — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 5, 2020

A better look at the map from the study.

Meanwhile, over the weekend in Pittsburgh BLM agitators accosted the black owner of a McDonalds and then vandalized his establishment.

Black Lives Matter protesters assaulted a black store manager in Pittsburgh, PA after mobbing his McDonald's. pic.twitter.com/tigzxJfsuW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 7, 2020

BLM Protesters horribly harass elderly Pittsburgh diners, scaring them with loud taunts while taking their food right off their plate. These Anarchists, not protesters, are Biden voters, but he has no control and nothing to say. Disgraceful. Never seen anything like it. Thugs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

The Democrat National Committee, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris have fully embraced the movement.