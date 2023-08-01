DeSantis Issues Kamala Harris a Challenge
BREAKING: J6 Grand Jury Delivers Indictment
NJ Lt. Gov. Dies After Being Hospitalized While Acting Governor So...Who's Running the...
Eagle Pass, Texas and Beyond Proves Biden's Border Crisis Is Still Happening
July's Border Numbers Prove Biden Admin Took a Premature Victory Lap
Chuck Todd Is Angered By Facts, Jon Lemire Defends Per WH Orders, and...
A Biblical Disease May Now Be Endemic in This US State
'Election Interference!' Trump Campaign Responds to Indictment in J6 Case
Hunter Biden Lied to Judge About His Status As a Practicing Attorney
Wyoming School District Agrees to Pay Over $100,000 in Woke ‘Social Emotional Learning’...
GOP Governors to Deploy More National Guard Troops to the Southern Border
A Woman Was Horrified When an A.I. App Did This With Her Face
House Hearing on Self-Driving Cars First Step in Deployment
Do We Need Age Limits for Our Political Leaders?
Tipsheet

Who's Been Assigned the J6 Case Does Not Look Good for Trump

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 01, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Earlier on Tuesday, as Spencer covered, a grand jury in Washington D.C. investigating the events of and leading up to January 6, 2021 delivered an indictment in which former and potentially future President Donald Trump is the defendant. Not only has the indictment earned attention for its politicized nature, but also because of who has been assigned to handle the case, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

Judge Chutkan has had a history of ruling against Trump before when it comes to his attempts to invoke executive privilege to keep his records from the January 6 select committee. That's not the only concern, though, as she also has a history of ruling harshly against defendants in January 6 cases, even handing out harsher sentences than what federal prosecutors are looking for. 

This isn't just the chatter on social media in light of Tuesday's news. In June of last year, the Associated Press profiled Chutkan in a headline reading "In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher." As the report mentions, with added emphasis:

Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, has consistently taken the hardest line against Jan. 6 defendants of any judge serving on Washington’s federal trial court, which is handling the more than 800 cases brought so far in the largest prosecution in Justice Department history.

Chutkan has handed out tougher sentences than the department was seeking in seven cases, matched its requests in four others and sent all 11 riot defendants who have come before her behind bars. In the four cases in which prosecutors did not seek jail time, Chutkan gave terms ranging from 14 days to 45 days.

Overall, the 20 judges who have sentenced riot defendants have given lighter sentences than prosecutors were seeking in nearly three-fourths of the cases. The judges have exceeded prosecutors’ recommendation for about only 10% of the defendants, according to AP’s analysis. 

Most judges — appointed by presidents of both political parties — have gone easier on defendants than prosecutors wanted in most or all of their cases so far. While some judges have sentenced few Jan. 6 defendants, no other judge besides Chutkan has exceeded prosecutors’ recommended punishment in most of the cases assigned to them.

Recommended

BREAKING: J6 Grand Jury Delivers Indictment Spencer Brown

The report also highlights the different treatment that defendants have received when going before Chutkan versus another judge:

In one case, two friends from Indiana, Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both pleaded guilty to the same misdemeanor offense for engaging in essentially the same conduct inside the Capitol. Prosecutors did not seek jail time for either, noting their lack of a criminal record.

Chutkan sentenced Bissey to 14 days in jail. A different judge sentenced Bissey’s friend to probation.

That Chutkan has been assigned the case has led to concerns that Trump will not be receiving a fair trial. 

Among those who appeared most concerned include Julie Kelly, who has spoken at length about the events on January 6. She warned that Trump is "doomed," and brought to mind a memorable part of a previous ruling from Chutkan against Trump. 


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: J6 Grand Jury Delivers Indictment Spencer Brown
Turley Appears 'Stunned' by Archer Testimony, Identifies the One Question That Now Needs Answering Leah Barkoukis
Hunter Biden Lied to Judge About His Status As a Practicing Attorney Rebecca Downs
What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well With the White House Matt Vespa
Democrats Say Devon Archer's Testimony Was a Dud. That's Desperate Spin, and Here's Why... Guy Benson
Biden Allies Spread Photoshopped Pictures of the President to 'Prove' He's Fit for Second Term John Hasson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: J6 Grand Jury Delivers Indictment Spencer Brown