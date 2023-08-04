Was This the First Instance of Prosecutorial Misconduct in the Ongoing Trump Indictment...
Tipsheet

Black Trump Supporters Stunned Liberals Outside the Arraignment Hearing

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  August 04, 2023 10:45 AM
D.C. is far from MAGA country. So, of course, black Trump supporters rallying outside the federal courthouse where the former president's arraignment took place Thursday was a sight to behold and certainly a hard red pill to swallow for race-obsessed liberals who think racial minorities should only vote Democrat; for Biden, "You ain't black," if you're a pro-Trump black voter.

Holding homemade "Blacks for Trump" signs and sporting matching T-shirts from the 2020 presidential election, the group took to the nation's capital to protest former President Donald Trump's third indictment. In front of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse, an outspoken member of the ragtag crew called Special Counsel Jack Smith "a punk" and "an ugly sell-out."

"I'm here to let [Smith] know that he's going to jail for treason," the black Trumper told reporters, adding: "Him and Biden and Obama and all of the other suckers that are going against Trump for no reason. They want to parade the man that we call King Cyrus like they did in every other country. They conquer the country and parade the king around in handcuffs to humiliate us."

"But, I'm here to testify that you will be humiliated, because I'm here to humiliate you, because you are a sell-out and you are a person that is evil, breaking every rule and law..." he continued, as surrounding Blacks for Trump members agreed in unison.

Pivoting, the speaker moved on to lambast President Joe Biden's crack-addicted, tax-evading, gun-grabbing son.

"We have to keep our laws. We run a red light; we go to jail. These people here are free. I mean, Hunter Biden—look at this little punk. This dude is free to smoke coke on camera, get guns, break every rule and law, don't pay taxes. They don't even want to put him in jail. But, if I did it, you're going to jail for 9,216 years. That's unfair [...] So, I'm here to make sure: Give me my rights. Give me liberty or give you death!" he declared, citing constitutional protections and Bible verses. "That's right!" the others yelled.

"We not playing with y'all! We real black men!" the speaker shouted, ending the fiery speech with "Blacks for Trump!"

In another on-camera interview with journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, the Blacks for Trump leader asserted that Trump's "not guilty of anything that Jack Smith's talking about, because everything Jack Smith is charging him with—Biden did it times 300."

Blacks for Trump also faced off with an anti-Trump protestor in a shouting match, where the black Trump supporters started chanting "Devil," pointing at the man who was repeatedly asking "how much" they were "being paid" to be there to back Trump.


