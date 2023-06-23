It's Always Been About 'The Big Guy'
James Cameron Rips Into the 'Nightmarish Charade' Behind the Search for Missing Titanic...
The White House Really Didn't Want to Talk About the Sub Implosion
Garland Gives Interesting Answer When Asked Whether He Said 'No' to Charging Hunter...
Joe Rogan's Invitation to Debate Gives Peter Hotez a Week-Long Meltdown
Chris Christie Booed at Conference for Saying This About Donald Trump
Tucker Explains Which Presidential Candidate the Media Hates (And It's Not Donald Trump)
Chris Christie Booed By Crowd After Attacking Trump
A.I. Robot Will Be Answering Police Phone Lines in Portland
Dan Crenshaw Slams 'Epic Failure of Leadership' With Titan Submersible Recovery Efforts
Photos Suggest Hunter Was At Joe Biden's Home the Day He Threatened to...
Trans New Hampshire Democrat Rep Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
DeSantis to Formally Announce His Plan to End the Crisis at the Southern...
Judge Blocks a State’s First-in-the-Nation Ban on Abortion Pills
Tipsheet

Yikes, So That's How the Hunter Biden Tax Probe Began

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  June 23, 2023 5:45 PM
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

The Hunter Biden tax-evasion probe, codenamed "Sportsman," was first opened in November 2018 as an offshoot of an investigation that the Internal Revenue Service was conducting into "a foreign-based amateur online pornography platform," an IRS whistleblower told the Republican-led House Ways and Means Committee in closed-door testimony released Thursday.

However, the damning testimony didn't disclose further details explaining how the porn outlet and Hunter Biden were connected.

In a bombshell report published three years ago, Senate Republicans had unearthed allegations that Hunter Biden was involved in a foreign human-trafficking ring. The September 2020 document, revealing findings from a years-long investigation, claimed that Hunter Biden had made multiple payments to Eastern European prostitutes in Russia and Ukraine, paying foreign nationals with "questionable backgrounds" indicative of "organized prostitution and/or human trafficking." Per the joint Senate report:

There is extensive public reporting concerning Hunter Biden’s alleged involvement with prostitution services. Records on file with the Committees do not directly confirm or refute these individual reports. However, they do confirm that Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to individuals who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution. Some recipients of those funds are Ukrainian and Russian citizens. The records note that it is a documented fact that Hunter Biden has sent funds to nonresident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine. The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what “appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.

Recommended

Garland Gives Interesting Answer When Asked Whether He Said 'No' to Charging Hunter Biden Spencer Brown

Cursed content from Hunter Biden's filth-filled iCloud account shows lewd footage of the First Son often reveling with hookers.

During a six-hour deposition on May 26 with the chief tax-writing committee, IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley Jr., one of two IRS informants, had privately testified to Congress about the criminal investigation of President Joe Biden's troubled son Hunter.

Shapley's congressional testimony—unsealed on the heels of Hunter's no-jail "sweetheart deal" struck earlier this week with federal prosecutors—detailed the investigation's murky origins and alleged interference, in which he claimed the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware was "slow-walking" the five-year-old case that resulted in "a slap-on-the-wrist" plea agreement.

"Some of the decisions seem to be influenced by politics. But whatever the motivations, at every stage decisions were made that had the effect of benefiting the subject of the investigation," said Shapley, who had supervised the tax-fraud probe of Hunter Biden since January 2020 until he was removed from the case as part of a "retaliatory" purge that expelled his 13-person investigative team, allegedly on the orders of the Biden administration's Justice Department. For years, Shapley raised internal concerns pertaining to the "irregularities" he witnessed, and in April, contacted U.S. lawmakers to offer evidence in support.

In a press statement, Ways and Means Committee chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) remarked Thursday: "The American people deserve to know that when it comes to criminal enforcement, they are not on the same playing field as the wealthy and politically connected class. The preferential treatment Hunter Biden received would never have been granted to ordinary Americans."

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Garland Gives Interesting Answer When Asked Whether He Said 'No' to Charging Hunter Biden Spencer Brown
James Cameron Rips Into the 'Nightmarish Charade' Behind the Search for Missing Titanic Sub Matt Vespa
Is This Why the Biden Administration Held Off Announcing Titanic Sub Deaths? Matt Vespa
Geraldo Rivera Is Leaving 'The Five.' Here's Why. Leah Barkoukis
Chris Christie Booed at Conference for Saying This About Donald Trump Julio Rosas
There's a Big Problem With Who Hunter Biden Was at State Dinner With on Thursday Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Garland Gives Interesting Answer When Asked Whether He Said 'No' to Charging Hunter Biden Spencer Brown