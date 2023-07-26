After Chaotic Court Day for Hunter, the White House Can't Get Its Story...
Joe Biden: Gun Laws For Thee, Not For My Son

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 26, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden has long been a champion for strict gun control laws during his political career. He has only increased his calls for unconstitutional regulations since he entered the Oval Office. 

Biden thinks you have to follow the gun laws on the books, unless you're his son, Hunter Biden.

With the chaos in the federal courtroom over the younger Biden's plea deal not going the way he wanted so he pleaded not guilty to the tax charges, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not say from the podium whether Biden believes those who are caught breaking the law should face charges.

"Does [Biden] believe that someone who is charged with possessing a firearm illegally should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law?" a White House reporter asked. 

"I think I know where this question is going. I'm just going to continue to say, as it relates to the case that we're seeing in Delaware, I'm just not going to speak to that. It is an independent matter. This is up for the Department of Justice, even with the question that you're asking me, it's one of those criminal matters," Jean-Pierre replied.

When pressed how Biden has wanted strict gun control laws in and offenders to be prosecuted, Jean-Pierre said he has been clear on his position in the past but she will not speak about his son's case.


