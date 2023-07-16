Shake-Up Time: Why Ron DeSantis Just Fired Scores of 2024 Staffers
A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker...
My God, Is There Nothing The Left Won't Try To Ruin?
The WILD White House of 2023
The Left’s Culture of Death V: What Can We Do?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 174: Part Four – Flawed Bible Characters Blessed...
Global Consensus: NCRI Stands as Viable Democratic Alternative for Iran
Who Is the White House Fooling on Bidenomics?
WH Does Damage Control After Kamala Harris Claims 'Reducing Population' is Critical for...
American Idolatry
Report Found Green Party Candidate Could Cause 'Nightmare Scenario' For Joe Biden In...
'Incredibly Screwed Up': CNN Misleads and Exploits Tragedy With Clickbait Abortion Article
Fauci’s Fraudulent ‘Cover-Up’ of the True Origins of Covid Revealed In Un-Redacted Docs
Liberal State Will No Longer Allow Landlords to Consider Potential Tenants’ Immigration St...
Tipsheet

Cocainegate: Reporter Points Out Hunter Biden Has Relapsed 10 Times

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 16, 2023 10:30 AM
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

This week the Biden White House closed its short-lived investigation into finding the culprit who brought cocaine into the West Wing of the president’s corridors- despite the Secret Service declining to interview over 500 suspects. 

Speculation has swirled around who may be guilty, with many suggesting President Joe Biden’s drug and prostitute-addicted son Hunter Biden may be at fault. 

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry made several observations about Hunter’s booze-filled days— which apparently aren’t over. 

Sperry detailed Hunter’s failed rehab stints which reportedly started in 2003, relapsing at least ten times. 

“Hunter Biden, whose addiction to coke started @ 18 when he was arrested for possession before getting kicked out of the Navy Reserve for testing (+) for coke, claims “the itch to use is gone.” Yet Hunter has relapsed ten times. Here’s a chron of all his failed rehabs,” Sperry tweeted. 

He then listed the multiple times (that we know) when the president’s son entered rehab, including one in Washington, D.C.

2020 New York Post pointed out that Hunter tried to get clean at the Grace Grove Lifestyle Center rehab center but left after only one week. In 2022, he reportedly lived across the street from a luxury rehab center.

Recommended

A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker Stress Test' Matt Vespa

The reporter then claimed Hunter had used the same drug dealer for over a decade. 

Sperry’s investigations come after the Secret Service concluded its probe, saying the case had been closed due to a lack of sufficient forensic evidence and the large number of individuals who passed through the area during the time frame in question.

The agency claimed conducting interviews with the 500 people at the White House at the time was “impractical” and an “inefficient use of public resources.”

Former President Trump fired shots at the Secret Service, suggesting there was no reason why the agency could not identify the culprit who brought cocaine into the White House. 

“Despite all of the cameras pointing directly at the ‘scene of the crime’ and the greatest forensics anywhere in the World, they just can’t figure it out? They know the answer, and so does everyone else!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker Stress Test' Matt Vespa
My God, Is There Nothing The Left Won't Try To Ruin? Derek Hunter
Shake-Up Time: Why Ron DeSantis Just Fired Scores of 2024 Staffers Matt Vespa
Disgraced Democrat Defends the Naked Images Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop Sarah Arnold
WH Does Damage Control After Kamala Harris Claims 'Reducing Population' is Critical for 'Climate Change' Sarah Arnold
Joe Biden Caught Nibbling Finnish Baby Is Peak Creepiness Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker Stress Test' Matt Vespa