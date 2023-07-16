Cocainegate: Reporter Points Out Hunter Biden Has Relapsed 10 Times

This week the Biden White House closed its short-lived investigation into finding the culprit who brought cocaine into the West Wing of the president’s corridors- despite the Secret Service declining to interview over 500 suspects.

Speculation has swirled around who may be guilty, with many suggesting President Joe Biden’s drug and prostitute-addicted son Hunter Biden may be at fault.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry made several observations about Hunter’s booze-filled days— which apparently aren’t over.

Sperry detailed Hunter’s failed rehab stints which reportedly started in 2003, relapsing at least ten times.

“Hunter Biden, whose addiction to coke started @ 18 when he was arrested for possession before getting kicked out of the Navy Reserve for testing (+) for coke, claims “the itch to use is gone.” Yet Hunter has relapsed ten times. Here’s a chron of all his failed rehabs,” Sperry tweeted.

He then listed the multiple times (that we know) when the president’s son entered rehab, including one in Washington, D.C.

Hunter Biden has checked into the follow rehab clinics:



2003: Crossroads Centre Antigua

2010: Crossroads

2014: Tijuana clinic

2015: Penn Presbyterian

2015: Philly center

2016: Esalen Institute

2016: Grace Grove

2017: Brentwood Center

2018: Boston center

A 2020 New York Post pointed out that Hunter tried to get clean at the Grace Grove Lifestyle Center rehab center but left after only one week. In 2022, he reportedly lived across the street from a luxury rehab center.

The reporter then claimed Hunter had used the same drug dealer for over a decade.

Sperry’s investigations come after the Secret Service concluded its probe, saying the case had been closed due to a lack of sufficient forensic evidence and the large number of individuals who passed through the area during the time frame in question.

The agency claimed conducting interviews with the 500 people at the White House at the time was “impractical” and an “inefficient use of public resources.”

Former President Trump fired shots at the Secret Service, suggesting there was no reason why the agency could not identify the culprit who brought cocaine into the White House.

“Despite all of the cameras pointing directly at the ‘scene of the crime’ and the greatest forensics anywhere in the World, they just can’t figure it out? They know the answer, and so does everyone else!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.