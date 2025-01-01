Vehicle Used in New Orleans Terror Attack Crossed the Border Two Days Ago. Trump Responds.

The vehicle used to plow through a crowd of people in New Orleans early Wednesday morning crossed the U.S.-Mexico border two days ago, Fox News is reporting.

Advertisement

Whether the suspect is the person who crossed the border with the vehicle is not confirmed but law enforcement sources tell Fox News the license plate was picked up by a reader at Eagle Pass, Texas.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

At least 10 people died and more than 30 others were injured in what’s being investigated by the FBI as an act of terrorism.

The attack took place around 3:15 a.m. on Canal and Bourbon Street. After exiting the vehicle, the suspect exchanged gunfire with police and was killed.

BREAKING: The truck that the t*rrorist used to plow into a crowd in New Orleans, k*lling 10, entered the US through Eagle Pass, Texas 2 days ago. pic.twitter.com/9c3oaH5TEY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 1, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social after the latest news about the vehicle broke.

"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true," he said. "The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!"

According to Fox News, the immigration status of the suspect is unknown at this time.

President Biden, meanwhile, said he has been "continually briefed" about the act of terrorism.

"I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share," he added. "My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities."