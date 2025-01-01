Comedian Goes Viral for Roasting CNN, Dems During NYE Program

Comedian Whitney Cummings has gone viral for her on-air shots at CNN, the Democratic Party, and more during Tuesday’s “CNN New Year’s Eve Live” special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

After joking about how the Democratic Party “couldn’t hold a primary because they were too busy holding a body upright,” she paused and turned to Cooper and Cohen asking if she was just cut.

“It was amazing that the pro-choice party didn’t give their voters one when it came to their presidential candidate,” she continued.

“Kamala was forced on us so hard you’d think she was patented by Pfizer, or Moderna, whichever one...oh God, Andy just gave me a very scary look,” Cummings added.

She's surprised CNN didn't cut her mic after taking a swing at Dems and the COVID vax:

"[Dems] couldn't hold a primary because they were too busy holding a body upright. Are we still rolling? Am I off? ... Kamala was forced on us so hard you'd think she was patented by Pfizer" pic.twitter.com/YHdOzIgtw5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 1, 2025

The comedian also took a shot at CNN’s viewership, joking at one point that her show sizes are on par with the network’s ratings.

COOPER: "Do you like being on the road?"

CUMMINGS: "It‘s the best. I love going around the country because you see that Americans really are more reasonable than they would be portrayed."

COOPER: "Absolutely."

CUMMINGS: "They're pretty great. And I‘m playing bigger and bigger venues now. I thought being a mom would mean that less people would want to come see me. I‘m now playing, you know, like 3000-seat theaters, which is about the viewership of CNN these days."

COOPER: "Nice."

CUMMINGS: "Not this show, though."

COOPER: "Nice, nice."

CUMMINGS: "All eyes are on this show." (Transcript via Grabien Media)

Comedian Whitney Cummings takes shots at CNN while on CNN:

"I'm now playing, you know, like 3000 seat theaters, which is about the viewership of CNN these days." pic.twitter.com/ZPbMvGo5CM — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 1, 2025

Cummings noted that she didn't tell any lies and her time on air wasn't even the most controversial moment of the night on CNN.

Just when I thought my segment was too far for CNN lol https://t.co/F6IpQsja9C — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) January 1, 2025

I mean please list the lies I told? https://t.co/pkXyiInUp3 — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) January 1, 2025



