We Had Another Subway Attack in NYC
Former Newsweek Editor: Hispanics Are Becoming Like White People
The One Name That Dems Should Remember Regarding Their 2024 Loss
VIP
The Biggest Idiots of 2024
Gun Control Is Racist
'A Horrific Act of Violence' Rocks New Orleans Hours After Ringing in 2025
Biden's Partisan US Attorney in DC Was Never 'Newsworthy'
Trump Reran for President for America and for Each of Us
University of Iowa Shuts Down Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies Department
Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday
Opportunity to Collapse the Iranian Regime From Within
Celebrating the Miracle of Hope
Celebrating Mediocrity
Elon Was Wrong About H-1Bs
Tipsheet

Comedian Goes Viral for Roasting CNN, Dems During NYE Program

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 01, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Comedian Whitney Cummings has gone viral for her on-air shots at CNN, the Democratic Party, and more during Tuesday’s “CNN New Year’s Eve Live” special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. 

Advertisement

After joking about how the Democratic Party “couldn’t hold a primary because they were too busy holding a body upright,” she paused and turned to Cooper and Cohen asking if she was just cut. 

“It was amazing that the pro-choice party didn’t give their voters one when it came to their presidential candidate,” she continued. 

“Kamala was forced on us so hard you’d think she was patented by Pfizer, or Moderna, whichever one...oh God, Andy just gave me a very scary look,” Cummings added.

The comedian also took a shot at CNN’s viewership, joking at one point that her show sizes are on par with the network’s ratings.

COOPER: "Do you like being on the road?"
CUMMINGS: "It‘s the best. I love going around the country because you see that Americans really are more reasonable than they would be portrayed."
COOPER: "Absolutely."
CUMMINGS: "They're pretty great. And I‘m playing bigger and bigger venues now. I thought being a mom would mean that less people would want to come see me. I‘m now playing, you know, like 3000-seat theaters, which is about the viewership of CNN these days."
COOPER: "Nice."
CUMMINGS: "Not this show, though."
COOPER: "Nice, nice."
CUMMINGS: "All eyes are on this show." (Transcript via Grabien Media)

Recommended

Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Cummings noted that she didn't tell any lies and her time on air wasn't even the most controversial moment of the night on CNN.


 

 

 

Tags: MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday Mia Cathell
The One Name That Dems Should Remember Regarding Their 2024 Loss Matt Vespa
Former Newsweek Editor: Hispanics Are Becoming Like White People Matt Vespa
The Biggest Idiots of 2024 Kurt Schlichter
We Had Another Subway Attack in NYC Matt Vespa
The Libs are Noticing Biden’s Broadband Scandal Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday Mia Cathell
Advertisement