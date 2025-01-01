Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday

If Kamala Harris had won the election, she likely would have made Kwanzaa—a made-up "black" holiday as fake as her "black" accent—a federal mandate.

For years, Kamala has told tall tales pretending to be a lifelong celebrant of Kwanzaa. She claims to recall fond childhood memories of multi-generational Kwanzaa get-togethers led by the elders® sharing stories of yore and lighting candles on the "kinara," literally a knock-off menorah. (The first "kinara" was fashioned from a desecrated Jewish menorah. Two of its openings were broken off to create the seven-ring candleholder.)

She's, of course, lying her half-Asian ass off. Sari, not sari.

For starters, Kamala pre-dates Kwanzaa.

Although the Al Sharpton types will tell you that there's something sacred about Kwanzaa, as if there's an ancient aura attached to it, Kwanzaa wasn't contrived until 1966 and thus didn't even exist when Kamala was born two years before that—in 1964 .

So, it's pretty hard to fathom that these freshly fabricated festivities were some of Kamala's "favorite" recollections of her youth, especially since she spent her adolescence in Canada, where Kwanzaa wasn't widely spread, despite the media's dishonest portrayals painting the little-observed holiday as something of a worldwide phenomenon.

We've yet to see photographic proof of the Harris household celebrating Kwanzaa. Where are the family photos of her Indian mother and Jamaican father taking part in their so-called cherished Kwanzaa traditions? Quite the opposite. We actually have an old picture of four-year-old Kamala "waiting for Santa Claus," per her memoir, next to a Christmas tree at their home in 1968.

Though if evidence were to ever surface, I wouldn't be surprised either, given Kwanzaa's black separatist origins and the fact that Kamala's father, whom she thanked for his personal teachings during her Democratic National Convention speech, is a Marxist economics professor.

Moreover, she was born in Oakland, the birthplace of the Black Panthers Party. Her hometown, nearby Berkeley, which helped politically shape who she is today, as the city's tourism site touts, was where her parents fell in love on UC Berkeley's campus at the beginning of the 1960s black power movement. The two met while discussing white colonialism at a meeting of the Afro-American Association, whose most prominent members included Kwanzaa's founder.

Kwanzaa was invented by a violent Marxist figure, Ronald McKinley Everett, a convicted criminal who assumed an African alter-ego, "Dr. Maulana Karenga," although he's American-born. In this African persona, Karenga co-founded the United Slaves (US), a radical-left paramilitary group that rivaled the Black Panthers.

Amid a turf war fighting for control over the black studies program at UCLA, Karenga's followers, in 1969, murdered two Black Panthers who had confronted the United Slaves cult leader inside the student center. Then, in 1971, Karenga was sentenced to prison for kidnapping and sadistically torturing two black women because he believed that the imprisoned victims, who were United Slaves dissidents, had tried to kill him with "crystals" placed in his food and water.

The Los Angeles Times described the barbaric torture in an article covering testimony at Karenga's trial. According to The Times, the women were whipped with cords, beaten with batons, and seared with irons—all while naked—in order to elicit confessions:

Deborah Jones, who once was given the title of an African queen, said she and Gail Davis were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes. She testified that a hot soldering iron was placed in Miss Davis' mouth and placed against Miss Davis' face and that one of her own big toes was tightened in a vice. Karenga, head of US, also put detergent and running hoses in their mouths, she said.

Disciples of Karenga were instructed to follow the sevenfold "Path of Blackness," as outlined by his book on black radicalism: "[T]hink black, talk black, act black, create black, buy black, vote black, and live black." Accordingly, Kwanzaa was a manifestation of the "political struggle" for "cultural autonomy" and "institutional independence," such as building black-owned businesses and strictly shopping there.

In furtherance of a cultural reckoning, Kwanzaa served as a precursor to the violent revolution Karenga had hoped would follow. "You must have a cultural revolution before the violent revolution," Karenga penned in his self-published pamphlet, "The Quotable Karenga," which was written in the style of Chairman Mao's "little red book."

What it meant was divorcing blacks from their unifying American identity and Western worldview. Karenga sought to achieve "re-Africanization" of black Americans—or "Back to Black," as he called it in "Ebonics," a.k.a. "black speech" (a portmanteau of ebony and phonics). "Black is not simply a color, it is also culture and consciousness," Karenga preached.

However, at the time that he created Kwanzaa, Karenga had not visited Africa. Scholars have since criticized Karenga for manufacturing a mysticized notion of Africa, ironically under Western assumptions about Africa, and thereby exoticizing the continent.

The truth is, like its creator, Kwanzaa does not have deep roots in Africa. In fact, it's not celebrated in Africa at all.

Karenga even admitted that Kwanzaa is a farce to an audience at Howard University, a historically black college, in 1987.

''People think it's African, but it's not,'' Karenga said of the long con. ''I wanted to give black people a holiday of their own, so I came up with Kwanzaa. I said it was African because, you know, black people in this country wouldn't celebrate it if they knew it was American."

"Also, I put it around Christmas because I knew that's when a lot of people would be partying," Karenga confessed.

Derived from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza," meaning "first fruits" of the harvest, Kwanzaa is fraudulent down to its name. Swahili is an East African language. Most of the slaves taken to America were torn from the shores of West Africa.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa—one for each day of the weeklong "African" feast—are a haphazard amalgamation of Swahili terms and socialist doctrine: unity ("Umoja"), self-determination ("Kujichagulia"), collective work and responsibility ("Ujima"), cooperative economics ("Ujamaa"), purpose ("Nia"), creativity ("Kuumba"), and faith ("Imani").

Kwanzaa's seven pillars are identical to the seven principles of the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA), a far-left domestic terrorist organization responsible for a string of bank robberies, rapes, murders, and attempted bombings around Berkeley. (The anti-capitalist radicals also infamously abducted and brainwashed 19-year-old heiress Patty Hearst, granddaughter of media magnate William Randolph Hearst.) A seven-headed cobra was emblazoned on SLA's banner, and each snakehead stood for one of SLA's revolutionary Marxist tenets, which matched Kwanzaa's "guiding" principles verbatim.

Kwanzaa is a political product of the 1960s black power campaign in California devised to sow racial division. A former Black Panther reportedly acknowledged this tactic of dividing Americans along racial lines through the practice of Kwanzaa: "By only stressing the unity of black people, Kwanzaa separates black people from the rest of Americans."

Kwanzaa's red, black, and green flag—adopted from the Pan-African flag—previously promoted racial separatism and political violence. Before alterations in order and reinterpretation of the colors, Kwanzaa's flag symbolized one's "devotion" to "establish an independent African nation" on the North American continent through bloodshed.

"Red is for the Blood. Black is the Black People. Green is for the Land," the official Kwanzaa Information Center declared, pledging allegiance to the flag of black nationalism. "The Red, or the blood, stands as the top of all things. We lost our land through blood; and we cannot gain it except through blood. We must redeem our lives through the blood. Without the shedding of blood, there can be no redemption of this race."

Kwanzaa is not rooted in faith, either. Intended to be a strictly secular "alternative" to Christmas, Kwanzaa lacked—and continues to lack—appeal to black Christians.

Several black Baptist leaders have publicly spoken out against Karenga's anti-Christian preachings. Karenga had urged his followers to reject Christianity as "a white religion. It has a white God, and any 'Negro' who believes in it is a sick 'Negro.' How can you pray to a white man? If you believe in him, no wonder you catch so much hell."

In spite of efforts to make it mainstream, Kwanzaa's promotion in black neighborhoods was struck down by the commanding popularity of Christmas across the communities.

In Brooklyn, the EAST Organization, which was a vocal promoter of Kwanzaa, chastised black Americans for Christmas shopping, claiming it was akin to slavery: "TAKE THE CHAINS OFF YOUR BRAIN BLACK PEOPLE!!!"

"Kill Santa Claus, relive Kwanza [sic], bring forth the cultural revolution!" the EAST Organization proclaimed.

And so, Kwanzaa's proponents turned to the youth instead in hopes of popularizing it. In 1971, the Harlem Commonwealth Council commissioned a young Al Sharpton (before his Fat Albert days) to indoctrinate black elementary school students about Kwanzaa's purported "connection with the African past," framing it as "a spiritual ceremony" and teaching the children how to pronounce the Swahili terminology that Kwanzaa co-opts.

Who actually celebrates Kwanzaa today? In 2004, a National Retail Foundation survey found that only 1.6 percent of American consumers reported celebrating Kwanzaa, and a decade ago, Kwanzaa's supposed sway swelled to a measly 4 percent, just 1 percent above Frank Costanza's fictional Festivus, a Public Policy Polling study discovered in 2012.

This accounts for whoever claims they celebrate. Much of the modern-day fanfare can be attributed to the press pumping out puff pieces overhyping Kwanzaa's influence, woke corporations commercializing it to make a yearly penny off the pseudo-celebration, and public schools pushing Kwanzaa in the classroom for the sake of cross-cultural sensitivity.

Just look at those who essentially wished the black vote a "Joyous Kwanzaa!" in the lead-up to this election year: Democrats, the party of slavery; Joe "you ain't black" Biden, who once worked alongside segregationists; and one-man minstrel show Justin Trudeau. That tells you all you need to know about Kwanzaa's political purpose.

So, what is the true meaning of Kwanzaa? Kwanzaa celebrates the legacy of a psychotic con man who brutally beat black women and held them hostage in the name of black liberation. The felon and his racist beliefs certainly aren't any cause for our adoration.

Kwanzaa is a scam of a holiday, a contrivance of the ideological climate it was concocted in, a cultural charade donning Africa-face. It culturally appropriates, if you will, the iconography, language, and customs of native Africans. Karenga got a lot wrong about Africa because it's foreign to him; there's no sense of familiarity because black American descendants of Africa are generations removed from their African ancestry.

Had Harris become the 47th president, we'd be looking like Nancy Pelosi in a kente cloth right about now.

Thankfully, Trump trounced Harris. He's acted as a great defender against the forces waging war on Christmas, vowing on the campaign trail to make Christmas great again. Christmas means so much to many Americans, regardless of race, as a nation founded on Judeo-Christian values. And at Christmastime, we are especially reminded of what unites us.