The One Name That Dems Should Remember Regarding Their 2024 Loss

The Democrats got rolled in 2024. They’ll never admit it, but they emptied their magazines at Donald J. Trump literally, and he still won. Joe Biden was booted after his disastrous and election-killing debate performance in June. Kamala Harris was viewed as a prevaricating, cackling moron by most voters. The Biden and Harris camps are likely waging a covert war against one another in the blame game. The main gripe appears to be that Biden took too long to drop out. That wasn’t his decision—he was booted in a coup. Democrats had time to turn this around and maybe nudge Biden off the ticket before it was too late, and it started last February.

When Special Counsel Robert Hur dropped his report on his investigation into Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information, his annotations about Biden being a frail man with memory issues sent Democrats into a rage despite no charges being filed. Why so serious, Democrats?

Is it because you knew for years that Biden was potentially mentally cooked? CNN’s top legal analyst, Elie Honig, a former assistant US attorney, noted Hur’s notes on Biden’s mental health were following department policy. He might disagree with his wording, but these investigators must include anything that could be problematic for the prosecution at trial. Joe, being viewed as an old frail man with a bad memory, might be sympathetic to a jury.

Honig also said that Biden misled the American people when he declared himself totally exonerated. There are tapes of Biden acknowledging he took classified materials and stored them improperly at his house. They were about the Afghanistan War.

When Hur testified before Congress about his findings in March, it made for a most anti-climactic showdown. Hur stood by his report, including Biden’s fried memory, and was able to outmaneuver and brush off most of the Democrats’ hysterics over his keen and accurate observations about the president’s mental health. Hur was smeared as a biased Republican. Wrong—he’s credible. It’s the same problem Democrats encountered when they tried to discredit the IRS whistleblowers about the Justice Department’s interference in their investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes. One IRS agent, Joseph Ziegler, is a Democrat.

Robert Hur was right. He indirectly provided the Democrats a clear path to hit the crease and rid themselves of Biden, but they opted to circle the wagons until Biden got dog-walked by Trump four months later. One note that Biden got incensed over was that he couldn’t remember when his son, Beau, died. That would be a shocking revelation, given that Biden’s aides saw his mental decrepitude on day one of his presidency.

Mr. Hur gave the Democrats a pass on charges against Biden, where even Mr. Honig admitted Biden’s actions came within a razor’s edge of criminal charges and provided them with an official DOJ-approved reason to find someone else to run on the 2024 ticket. Thank God Democrats were too stupid to see the golden ticket opportunity that was offered here. The man deserves an apology, but he won’t get it, not that he cares. He did his job. The voters did theirs, too.