Here's What Biden Finally Had to Say About the Violence in New Orleans

As Leah covered, "a horrific act of violence" that is being investigated by the FBI "as an act of terrorism" occurred in New Orleans early on Wednesday. The violence took place hours ago, with at least 10 people tragically dead. So, how did President Joe Biden, who is in office for almost three more weeks, react?

His most recent post over X is from his official account, noting he has been "continually briefed since early this morning regarding the horrific incident that occurred in New Orleans overnight." His political account reposted such a statement.

I have been continually briefed since early this morning regarding the horrific incident that occurred in New Orleans overnight.



The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I will continue to receive updates… — President Biden (@POTUS) January 1, 2025

Such a post was put late on Wednesday morning, at 11:22am, hours after news of the violence spread. President-elect Donald Trump had already put out a post, as Leah also covered. His TruthSocial statement came in at 10:48am, and has so far been his only post made over his social media platform for the day.

The White House briefing room also put out a statement. As that statement read, which is similar to the president's post over X:

I have been continually briefed since early this morning by federal law enforcement leadership and my homeland security team, including Secretary of Homeland Security Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight. The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury. I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind. I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.

Even more curious than Biden's timing of that post was that his account had made unrelated posts since news of the violence came in. At 8:00am, his official account posted a Happy New Year message. His political account also put out a post at 10:00am.

Happy New Year, folks. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 1, 2025

In addition to Biden's delayed and unrelated posts, both of Vice President Kamala Harris' X accounts have yet to mention anything relevant. The vice president's official X account has not posted anything since Tuesday afternoon, to put out what is at times a dizzying montage of her time in office to claim that "our fight for the promise of America continues."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has posted a thread over X. In response to the attack, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) posted that Mayorkas "needs to be called to testify before the Senate immediately," emphasizing that it must happen "BEFORE Biden leaves office," as he also stressed "ACCOUNTABILITY."

Our hearts break for the families of those whose lives were lost and our prayers are with those recovering from injuries they suffered. We are grateful to the first responders for their bravery and urge the public to be vigilant. (2/2) — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) January 1, 2025

