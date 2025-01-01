What Is Going on in NYC's Subway System?
Former Newsweek Editor: Hispanics Are Becoming Like White People
The One Name That Dems Should Remember Regarding Their 2024 Loss
VIP
The Biggest Idiots of 2024
Trump Announces Role for Creator of Some of His Campaign's Most Viral Moments
Vehicle Used in New Orleans Terror Attack Crossed the Border Two Days Ago....
Comedian Goes Viral for Roasting CNN, Dems During NYE Program
'A Horrific Act of Violence' Rocks New Orleans Hours After Ringing in 2025
Trump Reran for President for America and for Each of Us
Here's What Biden Finally Had to Say About the Violence in New Orleans
University of Iowa Shuts Down Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies Department
Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday
Opportunity to Collapse the Iranian Regime From Within
Celebrating the Miracle of Hope
Tipsheet

Suspect in the New Orleans New Year's Eve Attack Has Been Identified

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 01, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

New Year’s Eve celebrations turned into a total nightmare for those in New Orleans: a crazed person drove a truck through a crowd and then began opening fire on bystanders. Initial reports had the death toll at 10, with another 30 wounded. Police were able to engage the subject and take him down. Leah had more this morning, with an update that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into this incident as an act of terrorism: 

Advertisement

"A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement. "Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area." 

In FBI statement confirmed the suspect "engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased." The agency is working with its partners to investigate the incident "as an act of terrorism." 

We have the name of the reported shooter, Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, who reportedly worked for Deloitte and had been in the US Army Reserve. There was apparently an ISIS flag on the truck [WARNING: Some graphic images]:

Recommended

Vehicle Used in New Orleans Terror Attack Crossed the Border Two Days Ago. Trump Responds. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Leah added that the truck used in the attack had come through Eagles Pass. It was thought this vehicle came through two days ago, but it looks like the actual date was November 16.

The driver has yet to be identified, but initial reports claim it wasn't the shooter.

We’ll keep you updated. 

UPDATE: NBC News reported on Shamsud Din Jabbar being identified as the shooter. The Times-Picayune (NOLA) also reported that Jabbar was the attacker.

Advertisement

UPDATE II: FBI confirms ISIS flag and IEDs were reportedly discovered at the scene (via NBC News):

Shamsud Din Jabbar, the suspect identified as the truck driver who plowed into groups of people on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, had an ISIS flag in the vehicle, the FBI said.

 Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. citizen from Texas, allegedly had the flag in the pickup, and investigators are working to determine his potential associations and affiliations with terrorist groups, the FBI said. 

Two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter also said investigators are looking into at least two improvised explosive devices, also known as IEDs, that may have been planted near the area of the attack. The investigation is trying to determine whether the devices were actual explosives and if they were operable, the officials said. 

The FBI said weapons and a potential IED were located in the subject’s vehicle. Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter, according to the FBI. 

Special Agent Bomb Technicians are working with law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable and they will work to render those devices safe, the FBI said.

Advertisement
Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vehicle Used in New Orleans Terror Attack Crossed the Border Two Days Ago. Trump Responds. Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Biden Finally Had to Say About the Violence in New Orleans Rebecca Downs
Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday Mia Cathell
The One Name That Dems Should Remember Regarding Their 2024 Loss Matt Vespa
Comedian Goes Viral for Roasting CNN, Dems During NYE Program Leah Barkoukis
The Biggest Idiots of 2024 Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vehicle Used in New Orleans Terror Attack Crossed the Border Two Days Ago. Trump Responds. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement