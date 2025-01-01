Suspect in the New Orleans New Year's Eve Attack Has Been Identified

New Year’s Eve celebrations turned into a total nightmare for those in New Orleans: a crazed person drove a truck through a crowd and then began opening fire on bystanders. Initial reports had the death toll at 10, with another 30 wounded. Police were able to engage the subject and take him down. Leah had more this morning, with an update that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into this incident as an act of terrorism:

"A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement. "Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area." In FBI statement confirmed the suspect "engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased." The agency is working with its partners to investigate the incident "as an act of terrorism."

We have the name of the reported shooter, Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, who reportedly worked for Deloitte and had been in the US Army Reserve. There was apparently an ISIS flag on the truck [WARNING: Some graphic images]:

New Orleans media are reporting that the attacker was 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, and that he was carrying an ISIS flag in the truck he used in the attack. pic.twitter.com/EkMJF7Yzm3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 1, 2025

He appears to have worked at Deloitte, been in the Army reserve. pic.twitter.com/N4EvfqlYlP — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 1, 2025

FIRST PHOTO OF THE DEAD TERRORIST: Appears to have a beard, wearing camouflage clothing.



Photo via @nicksortor pic.twitter.com/AcVVDfYIsl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2025

Leah added that the truck used in the attack had come through Eagles Pass. It was thought this vehicle came through two days ago, but it looks like the actual date was November 16.

JUST IN: Fox News retracts their initial statement, says the truck used in the New Orleans terror attack crossed through Eagle Pass, Texas on November 16.



Fox News initially reported that the truck crossed through the border two days ago.



“The identification of the driver that… pic.twitter.com/eTQono5ZZm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 1, 2025

The driver has yet to be identified, but initial reports claim it wasn't the shooter.

We’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE: NBC News reported on Shamsud Din Jabbar being identified as the shooter. The Times-Picayune (NOLA) also reported that Jabbar was the attacker.

Per @JSweetLI , Shamsuddin Jabbar graduated from Central Senior High School in Beaumont TX



The school's alumni website lists him as a 2001 graduate and has this profile pic: pic.twitter.com/0VheTRDiEP — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 1, 2025

UPDATE II: FBI confirms ISIS flag and IEDs were reportedly discovered at the scene (via NBC News):

Shamsud Din Jabbar, the suspect identified as the truck driver who plowed into groups of people on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, had an ISIS flag in the vehicle, the FBI said. Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. citizen from Texas, allegedly had the flag in the pickup, and investigators are working to determine his potential associations and affiliations with terrorist groups, the FBI said. Two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter also said investigators are looking into at least two improvised explosive devices, also known as IEDs, that may have been planted near the area of the attack. The investigation is trying to determine whether the devices were actual explosives and if they were operable, the officials said. The FBI said weapons and a potential IED were located in the subject’s vehicle. Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter, according to the FBI. Special Agent Bomb Technicians are working with law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable and they will work to render those devices safe, the FBI said.