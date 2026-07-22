Look Up Worthless and You'll Find a Picture of John Thune Next to It

There is no one worse at fumbling the ball than Senate Republicans, especially John Thune, whose leadership has been a series of failures. The man simply doesn’t know how to apply pressure to keep his people in line, and is far too deferential to Democrats, process, and institutional traditions. This isn’t your father’s Democratic Party, Thune boy. It’s almost entirely taken over by a Maoist insurgency, which has overwhelmed a Democratic establishment that is too timid, stupid, and inept to do much of anything. Thune isn’t up against Goliath—he’s facing a Democratic Party whose brand is completely radioactive. That’s how the socialists have managed to infiltrate the ranks with hammers and sickles.

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Like sports, this is a win-lose business, and Thune has often been on the losing end. Thune hesitated on Department of Homeland Security funding, once again falling for Democratic traps that kept the agency shut for nearly 100 days. Thune, they reneged and delayed because they knew it would keep the agency closed: that was the point. That was the message they sent to their base, and you thought it was business as usual. You’re a Bush-era Republican who isn’t suited for these times.

Then, during that DHS spending duel, when the House passed a funding measure, you voted on a separate bill in the dead of night, before leaving town. The House was left holding the bag, adding to this drama the institutional rivalry. Luckily, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) provided a legislative roadmap to finding DHS through the Trump presidency.

Now, with government spending back on the agenda and us set to run out of money on September 30, you once again disregard House Republicans, adding that you’ll pass your own continuing resolution with Democrats.

John, THEY WANT A SHUTDOWN. Are you blind, deaf, and dumb? You’re going to trust THE DEMOCRATS to keep the government open and not create a political scenario where they can cause divisions within the GOP and make hay in the final weeks of the 2026 midterms: the GOP cannot govern. It’s chaos. The script writes itself, and you’re helping them write it.

Yes, I know you have an issue with the SAVE America Act, which is supported by 80 percent of voters, being rolled into these spending measures. Hey, here’s a hint: maybe pass the damn law, Thune. When something is brought up multiple times because it’s super popular, what’s the problem? What’s your malfunction? Why can’t you get things done?

The House gets things done with slimmer majorities. There are even more rabble-rousers that Speaker Johnson has to deal with, and he still gets multiple appropriations bills through the process. You see a tweet from Thom Tillis or Lisa Murkowski and say, ‘all is lost.’

Look up worthless, and there will be a picture of John Thune next to it.