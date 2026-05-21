Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is quitting on the reconciliation package that would fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, which has been shut down by Democratic Party antics since Presidents’ Day weekend. Senate Republicans hesitated with Democrats, thinking they could negotiate a deal when we all knew that was never going to happen—their base wouldn’t allow it. Now, we’ve tried to get DHS funded for years through reconciliation, but it’s hit a snag, especially because the Senate Parliamentarian ordered some parts to be reworked.

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With Trump endorsing Ken Paxton, upsetting the Panicans on the Hill, and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) losing his primary last weekend, Thune has decided to call it a day, recessing the upper chamber which won’t return until June. Oh, and while the fallout from Trump’s revenge tour, which was necessary, might have played a role, the story is that the DOJ’s anti-weaponization fund was the reason:

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS: THE SENATE will go home until June, leaving the reconciliation bill unfinished.



THUNE just told senators in the room.



All because of the DOJ weaponization fund.



House is expected to follow suit soon.



me and @AndrewDesiderio — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 21, 2026

BREAKING: Senate GOP and WH cannot agree on bill to fund ICE, CBP, security amidst sharp divide over Trump’s ballroom and “weaponization fund”.



Senators tell me the bill “still needs work”. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) May 21, 2026

Now, I will say that the amount of money being set aside without congressional approval is an issue, but how about now going on recess until this is done?

Trump was right—Thune can’t deliver.

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