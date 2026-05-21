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Tipsheet

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 21, 2026 2:30 PM
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is quitting on the reconciliation package that would fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, which has been shut down by Democratic Party antics since Presidents’ Day weekend. Senate Republicans hesitated with Democrats, thinking they could negotiate a deal when we all knew that was never going to happen—their base wouldn’t allow it. Now, we’ve tried to get DHS funded for years through reconciliation, but it’s hit a snag, especially because the Senate Parliamentarian ordered some parts to be reworked. 

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With Trump endorsing Ken Paxton, upsetting the Panicans on the Hill, and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) losing his primary last weekend, Thune has decided to call it a day, recessing the upper chamber which won’t return until June. Oh, and while the fallout from Trump’s revenge tour, which was necessary, might have played a role, the story is that the DOJ’s anti-weaponization fund was the reason:

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BILL CASSIDY DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS DOJ DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Now, I will say that the amount of money being set aside without congressional approval is an issue, but how about now going on recess until this is done? 

Trump was right—Thune can’t deliver. 

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