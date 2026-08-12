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Another Win for Socialism: Rents in Manhattan Reach All-Time Highs

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 11:00 AM
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Another Win for Socialism: Rents in Manhattan Reach All-Time Highs
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Everything socialists touch they ruin. In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani tried to freeze rents and imposed a pied-à-terre tax (which is currently being blocked by a pending lawsuit), and all it did was push rents in Manhattan to an all-time high of $6,655 a month.

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The "affordability" agenda, ladies and gentlemen.

Here's more:

The average price tag for a place to live just hit a jaw-dropping $6,655 a month, an all-time high, according to fresh data from Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group.

That’s a brutal 10% jump from a year ago, and real estate pros are pointing straight at Mayor Mamdani’s incoming rent freeze on stabilized units as one of the culprits, along with a looming pied-a-terre tax that brokers say is only going to squeeze the market harder. The pain is compounded by a record-low number of vacant apartments across the city, leaving desperate renters with almost nowhere to turn.

The median rent, meanwhile, sits at $5,295, up 6% from last July, though it held flat month over month after climbing 3% in both June and July from May’s previous record of $5,125.

This is your reminder that socialism makes nothing better, and it certainly doesn't make things affordable or free.

There is no such thing as a free lunch. Or rent.

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The laws of economics are immutable.

Everyone. Absolutely everyone.

They'll never give up on socialism, but there's a bigger game at play here. This is all by design.

This is what they're doing with Obamacare. They're trying to collapse the private insurance industry so they can capitalize on our anger and enact Medicare for All.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ECONOMY | NEW YORK | SOCIALISM | TAXES | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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