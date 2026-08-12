Another Win for Socialism: Rents in Manhattan Reach All-Time Highs

Everything socialists touch they ruin. In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani tried to freeze rents and imposed a pied-à-terre tax (which is currently being blocked by a pending lawsuit), and all it did was push rents in Manhattan to an all-time high of $6,655 a month.

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The "affordability" agenda, ladies and gentlemen.

Manhattan rents reach all-time high of $6,655/month amid Mamdani's rent freeze and pied-a-terre tax threat https://t.co/QKGZsQ4BSE pic.twitter.com/d9pcyIm082 — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2026

Here's more:

The average price tag for a place to live just hit a jaw-dropping $6,655 a month, an all-time high, according to fresh data from Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. That’s a brutal 10% jump from a year ago, and real estate pros are pointing straight at Mayor Mamdani’s incoming rent freeze on stabilized units as one of the culprits, along with a looming pied-a-terre tax that brokers say is only going to squeeze the market harder. The pain is compounded by a record-low number of vacant apartments across the city, leaving desperate renters with almost nowhere to turn. The median rent, meanwhile, sits at $5,295, up 6% from last July, though it held flat month over month after climbing 3% in both June and July from May’s previous record of $5,125.

This is your reminder that socialism makes nothing better, and it certainly doesn't make things affordable or free.

I guess

"Free"

is not going to be happening in

New York

Anytime soon

Under,

MummyDummy

The mayor of New York pic.twitter.com/Bb8mJVptco — Yiota P Kiriakes (@hypertension57) August 12, 2026

There is no such thing as a free lunch. Or rent.

It’s almost as if this was the most predictable thing to anyone who has read economics — Facetious Libertarian (@libertarianwin) August 12, 2026

The laws of economics are immutable.

Who could have predicted that stupid ideas cooked up by rich squatting nepo babies would backfire and hurt struggling working class New Yorkers https://t.co/yW1kyiHYaJ — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 12, 2026

Everyone. Absolutely everyone.

This was the most predictable outcome in the world. And somehow propaganda accounts will still say we love socialism because we’re retarded. https://t.co/pJLz3PNwHk — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 12, 2026

They'll never give up on socialism, but there's a bigger game at play here. This is all by design.

Because the plan was never to bring down rent. The goal is to accelerate the discontent, blame free markets, and then centralize even more power. https://t.co/zBcamjnDqa — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 12, 2026

This is what they're doing with Obamacare. They're trying to collapse the private insurance industry so they can capitalize on our anger and enact Medicare for All.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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