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Tipsheet

Well, We Know This Dem Rep Was Asleep at the Wheel During the DHS Funding Fight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 20, 2026 3:45 PM
Well, We Know This Dem Rep Was Asleep at the Wheel During the DHS Funding Fight
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The government will run out of money in a few months. By September 30, without a new continuing resolution, the government could shut down. That’s exactly the drama the Democrats want, as they believe it could boost their chances in the upcoming midterm elections. Right now, they’re not looking good, as they haven't gained a clear advantage over Republicans on the key issues in the generic ballot. Trump and the GOP might not be doing so well in the polls, but Democrats are worse, and their socialist insurgency isn’t helping either. 

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Speaker Mike Johnson is prepping a potential CR vote, and one Democratic congresswoman just showed she was asleep at the switch during the showdown over Department of Homeland Security funding. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), who looks like the lead singer from Jane’s Addiction, said she’s a “no” on the CR because it funds Border Patrol. 

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2026 ELECTIONS BORDER PATROL DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MIKE JOHNSON

Uh, lady, ALL of DHS is funded through the Trump presidency. Where were you? 

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Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber Amy Curtis
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