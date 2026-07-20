Well, We Know This Dem Rep Was Asleep at the Wheel During the DHS Funding Fight

The government will run out of money in a few months. By September 30, without a new continuing resolution, the government could shut down. That’s exactly the drama the Democrats want, as they believe it could boost their chances in the upcoming midterm elections. Right now, they’re not looking good, as they haven't gained a clear advantage over Republicans on the key issues in the generic ballot. Trump and the GOP might not be doing so well in the polls, but Democrats are worse, and their socialist insurgency isn’t helping either.

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Speaker Mike Johnson is prepping a potential CR vote, and one Democratic congresswoman just showed she was asleep at the switch during the showdown over Department of Homeland Security funding. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), who looks like the lead singer from Jane’s Addiction, said she’s a “no” on the CR because it funds Border Patrol.

HOUSE RULES has kicked off. considering a number of bills, including the budget resolution, CR and NDAA.



BIG week coming up before the August recess, which is starting in July this year. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 20, 2026

JOHNSON was asked leaving meeting if he could pass a rule this week.



The speaker said yes https://t.co/bVZzjEEUjU — Samantha Handler (@sn_handler) July 20, 2026

ROSA DELAURO, top dem on Approps, is a no on CR because it doesn’t explicitly bar money from going to CBP.



CBP is funded thru the end of the Trump administration. https://t.co/nXrf1OtnfA — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 20, 2026

Uh, lady, ALL of DHS is funded through the Trump presidency. Where were you?