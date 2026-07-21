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Tipsheet

After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Probably Be Nervous

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 21, 2026 6:55 AM
After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Probably Be Nervous
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Let’s recap a bit here.

The liberal media and the Democratic Party tried to keep this charade going for years, even when most voters knew that Joe Biden was done. The former president was accused of mishandling classified materials, specifically the unauthorized collection and storage of sensitive documents about the 2009 Afghanistan troop surge, which Biden opposed. Documents were seen stored in the garage of Biden’s Delaware home. He admitted it on tape with his ghostwriter—leading to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate. Hur chose not to file charges, noting that Biden’s “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” wouldn’t help the case for prosecution. 

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Hur was criticized for this assessment, which was well within department policy: they are required to cite any mitigating factors when filing charges. Even CNN’s top legal analyst, Elie Honig, was shocked that Biden boldly claimed he did nothing wrong during that February 2024 press conference, adding he nearly crossed the line into criminal liability for his actions. 

Remember, Biden is sharp as a tack, right? Well, that got chipped away during Hur’s interview with the now-ex-president, who reportedly forgot that his son Beau had died. Biden’s personal attorney also didn’t do any favors by saying that Joe didn’t seem aloof during the interview. Okay, then release the tapes. Portions of the tapes were eventually released, and they were brutal. And now, the effort to block their release has been rejected by the D.C. Circuit in a 2-1 ruling. The Heritage Foundation sought full disclosure of these records under FOIA:

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And now, the liberal media should be sweating, as they were appalled that Hur would characterize Biden in this light. All of that ended when Joe imploded during CNN’s June debate, but this will be another round of whippings. 

The Russian collusion hoax and ‘Joe Biden is vibrant and mentally sharp’: two fake news media narratives that should leave anyone in the legacy press ashamed to wear their credentials.

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