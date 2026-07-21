After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Probably Be Nervous

Let’s recap a bit here.

The liberal media and the Democratic Party tried to keep this charade going for years, even when most voters knew that Joe Biden was done. The former president was accused of mishandling classified materials, specifically the unauthorized collection and storage of sensitive documents about the 2009 Afghanistan troop surge, which Biden opposed. Documents were seen stored in the garage of Biden’s Delaware home. He admitted it on tape with his ghostwriter—leading to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate. Hur chose not to file charges, noting that Biden’s “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” wouldn’t help the case for prosecution.

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CNN's Elie Honig on Biden's denial he shared classified documents with his ghostwriter:



"He's ON TAPE — after he's out of the vice presidency — saying to his autobiographer, 'the classified documents are in the basement.' He knew it!" pic.twitter.com/pft2PbQ9oC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024

CNN’s @eliehonig on the Hur report: “Biden knew he had highly classified documents in his home, kept them for a reason, and held on to them for years. He knew, all along. He arguably broke the law, and he definitely misled the American public.“https://t.co/bkxVOT1i9U pic.twitter.com/yZYMiaRcz2 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 17, 2024

Hur was criticized for this assessment, which was well within department policy: they are required to cite any mitigating factors when filing charges. Even CNN’s top legal analyst, Elie Honig, was shocked that Biden boldly claimed he did nothing wrong during that February 2024 press conference, adding he nearly crossed the line into criminal liability for his actions.

A few minutes later, CNN in panic mode, part 2. pic.twitter.com/3zQ4SJlyuY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2024

Remember, Biden is sharp as a tack, right? Well, that got chipped away during Hur’s interview with the now-ex-president, who reportedly forgot that his son Beau had died. Biden’s personal attorney also didn’t do any favors by saying that Joe didn’t seem aloof during the interview. Okay, then release the tapes. Portions of the tapes were eventually released, and they were brutal. And now, the effort to block their release has been rejected by the D.C. Circuit in a 2-1 ruling. The Heritage Foundation sought full disclosure of these records under FOIA:

🚨NEW — Partial audio of the Robert Hur interview with then-President Joe Biden has just been released.



It's BRUTAL.



He clearly had no idea what was going on — or when things had happened.



This was a scandal — The Democrats & the media covered it up. pic.twitter.com/d7m8co3M1w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2025

The majority held that Biden failed to show he was likely to succeed on the merits. It found the public has a strong interest in evaluating Special Counsel Hur's decision not to charge him, and that DOJ's extensive redactions left Biden's remaining privacy interests outweighed… — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 21, 2026

The D.C. Circuit also extended its temporary administrative injunction through Aug. 3, preventing DOJ from releasing the Hur interview recordings for now and giving former President Biden time to seek emergency relief from the Supreme Court. — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 21, 2026

And now, the liberal media should be sweating, as they were appalled that Hur would characterize Biden in this light. All of that ended when Joe imploded during CNN’s June debate, but this will be another round of whippings.

The Russian collusion hoax and ‘Joe Biden is vibrant and mentally sharp’: two fake news media narratives that should leave anyone in the legacy press ashamed to wear their credentials.

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