Biden Just Got More Time to Conceal Tapes of Interview With Ghostwriter

Former President Joe Biden desperately wants to make sure the public never hears the audio of his interview with his biographer.

After a federal judge blocked his attempt to prevent the tapes from being released on Friday, Biden’s attorneys asked for more time to appeal the ruling. The case centers on materials former special counsel Robert Hur collected during his investigation of Biden’s handling of classified documents. The conversations were recorded in 2016 and 2017 while the former president worked on his memoir.

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Biden’s team made an emergency filing with the court, arguing that turning over redacted versions of his private recordings would violate his privacy rights. By asking for this short-term reprieve, he gained a few more weeks to contest the ruling.

🚨Federal judge REJECTS Joe Biden’s desperate attempt to block the Trump administration from releasing his secret recordings with his ghostwriter!



Transparency is coming — what’s Biden been hiding in those tapes?



The American people deserve the truth. pic.twitter.com/D7RpoAyyrs — 🇺🇸JB MAGA 🇺🇸 (@JBMAGA03) June 20, 2026

The Heritage Foundation and its Oversight Project director Mike Howell filed a lawsuit against the DOJ for not releasing the tapes after they filed a FOIA request. They argue it is a matter of public interest since the special counsel used them in his investigation.

The judge’s initial ruling paved the way for the Justice Department to release the tapes to the Heritage Foundation, arguing that public interest in the recordings outweigh Biden’s privacy claims. “The privacy interests in this case — though substantial — are mitigated by the Department’s extensive redactions, as reviewed by the Court in camera,” she wrote, according to ABC News.

The tapes of Hur’s other interviews with Biden revealed the former president’s apparent cognitive issues. He struggled with basic timelines and details tied to his time as vice president. There were several moments when he could not recall when key events occurred — even when it involved personal matters such as the death of his son.

Judge Rejects Biden’s Bid To Bury Ghostwriter Tapes, Then Pauses Release For Appeal. America knows that Biden was a walking turnip for four years while illegally installed in the White House, so there is nothing new here that we do not already know. https://t.co/6NxVUqNaP7 — S D Picker /🇺🇸~~ (@PicAxe6) June 20, 2026

This back-and-forth highlights a larger issue when it comes to government transparency. It is obvious that Biden doesn’t want to block the release of the tapes for national security purposes or because there is sensitive information in the recordings.

The former president doesn’t want the public to have even more evidence showing he was not fit for the White House. The other tapes were already damning enough. They showed he was not in full control of his mental capacities — an issue his team and the legacy media sought desperately to conceal from the nation.

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